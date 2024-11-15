  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

PBP UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 11/16 at 10 pm ET

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    7
Jackonfire

Jackonfire

BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 14, 2009
Messages
68,391
Reaction score
95,930
7XhU1Tq.jpg


UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic. Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!


Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
HW: Jon Jones (27-1, 1NC) vs. Stipe Miocic (20-4)
155: Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1NC) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8)
185: Bo Nickal (6-0) vs. Paul Craig (17-8-1)
W125: Viviane Araújo (12-6) vs. Karine Silva (18-4)
155: Mauricio Ruffy (10-1) vs. James Llontop (14-4)





How to Watch UFC 309

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC 309

The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday pays its annual visit to Madison Square Garden in New York.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




UFC 309 ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
www.sherdog.com

UFC 309 ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC 309 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com




iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
Last edited:
Bobby Boulders said:
This PBP is going to be as interesting and entertaining as any there has ever been. Complete shitstorm. And I am ready with pics of Hillary Duff's ass
Click to expand...
True, its gonna be a crazy night I'm sure, hoping for lots of great fights and so happy the 12 to 6 elbows are fine now, which means more violence and blood. JBG bless

The only thing that could ruin it is another 2fa attack like last time on playbyplay, that was a nightmare lol.
 
HI SCOTT NEWMAN said:
True, its gonna be a crazy night I'm sure, hoping for lots of great fights and so happy the 12 to 6 elbows are fine now, which means more violence and blood. JBG bless

The only thing that could ruin it is another 2fa attack like last time on playbyplay, that was a nightmare lol.
Click to expand...
I got to the card last weekend a little late, and was blindsided by the site being down, when I tried to join the PBP. Was concerned I'd finally been bant or something. I hope to God nothing ruins tonight's festivities, especially after the shitshow last night.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jackonfire
  • Sticky
  • Poll
PBP UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic Official Preliminary Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 11/16 at 6 pm ET
2
Replies
29
Views
162
Ladder Master
Ladder Master
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(PICK 1 ROUND ONLY)UFC 309: 11.16 11:59pm ET Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic *Total Rounds*
Replies
2
Views
101
kimocomplex
kimocomplex
Chayanne
  • Poll
News Dana White confirms Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on Nov. 16 from MSG
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
4K
C0NCH3TO
C0NCH3TO
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic Props/Parlays 6pm ET 11-16
Replies
14
Views
362
TXstriker
TXstriker
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC 306 - Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat 9/14 at 10pm ET
220 221 222
Replies
4K
Views
78K
BEATDOWNS
BEATDOWNS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,311
Messages
56,513,114
Members
175,261
Latest member
Erock9973

Share this page

Back
Top