UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic. Saturday at 10 ET on ESPN+. Order Now!
Main Card (PPV 10pm ET / 7pm PT)
HW: Jon Jones (27-1, 1NC) vs. Stipe Miocic (20-4)
155: Charles Oliveira (34-10, 1NC) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8)
185: Bo Nickal (6-0) vs. Paul Craig (17-8-1)
W125: Viviane Araújo (12-6) vs. Karine Silva (18-4)
155: Mauricio Ruffy (10-1) vs. James Llontop (14-4)
How to Watch UFC 309
The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday pays its annual visit to Madison Square Garden in New York.
www.sherdog.com
UFC 309 ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC 309 coverage will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.
www.sherdog.com
