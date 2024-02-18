



-Going to Spain soon, event could take place in the stadium where the Real Madrid soccer teams plays.



-Leon Edwards got more praise than any fighter on the actual card. Was offered 3 different opponents and said yes to all of them but the opponents said no. Dana didn’t say who but my guess is Belal, Khamzat, and Shavkat.



-Seems like Volk will not get an immediate rematch. Dana doesn’t outwardly say no but implies it.



-Dern vs Lemos somehow got fight of the night over Whittaker-Costa. Seems like Dana is still salty about Costa.



-The UFC is still giving 50k bonuses which is less than a single hand of blackjack for Dana.



-UFC media is still horribly bad and ask questions no one cares about. “Topuira changed his instagram page, any thoughts on that? What kind of drink is in that green cup Dana?”



-Dana loves that wealthy and influential people like Mark Zuckerberg and the Saudi Royal Family are interested in MMA. Obviously helps the company but fighters are still left out in the cold.



-UFC 300 main event is a letdown. All UFC 300 discussion is a buzzkill during the press conference.



-Dana continues to call grown men “kids.” He also calls them “studs”



-Dana clearly has distain for Henry Cejudo. Said he already retired once and doesn’t deserve the mic after a loss, it’s Merab’s night.