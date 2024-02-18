Media UFC 298 - Dana White post event interview

-Going to Spain soon, event could take place in the stadium where the Real Madrid soccer teams plays.

-Leon Edwards got more praise than any fighter on the actual card. Was offered 3 different opponents and said yes to all of them but the opponents said no. Dana didn’t say who but my guess is Belal, Khamzat, and Shavkat.

-Seems like Volk will not get an immediate rematch. Dana doesn’t outwardly say no but implies it.

-Dern vs Lemos somehow got fight of the night over Whittaker-Costa. Seems like Dana is still salty about Costa.

-The UFC is still giving 50k bonuses which is less than a single hand of blackjack for Dana.

-UFC media is still horribly bad and ask questions no one cares about. “Topuira changed his instagram page, any thoughts on that? What kind of drink is in that green cup Dana?”

-Dana loves that wealthy and influential people like Mark Zuckerberg and the Saudi Royal Family are interested in MMA. Obviously helps the company but fighters are still left out in the cold.

-UFC 300 main event is a letdown. All UFC 300 discussion is a buzzkill during the press conference.

-Dana continues to call grown men “kids.” He also calls them “studs”

-Dana clearly has distain for Henry Cejudo. Said he already retired once and doesn’t deserve the mic after a loss, it’s Merab’s night.
 
Good luck seeing anything from Bernabeu's upper seats
 
3 people turned down a TS against Edwards..?

<JagsKiddingMe>

Wtf are we watching these days..?

Also - Dern vs Lemnos was the better fight...
 
Leon Edwards got more praise than any fighter on the actual card. Was offered 3 different opponents and said yes to all of them but the opponents said no. Dana didn’t say who but my guess is Belal, Khamzat, and Shavkat.
I don't think Belal would've turned down the Edwards fight. I'd guess the three were Islam, Khamzat and Shavkat.
 
Remember all the flat earth wizards that thought Dana was promoting Howie Mandel's podcast ... by "fake" walking off.

Fuckin' idiots
 
I think the 3 were Shavkat , Islam and Chimaev …….Muhammad would’ve said yes imo
 
r-harper-1 said:
I think the 3 were Shavkat , Islam and Chimaev …….Muhammad would’ve said yes imo
yeah him saying no doesn't make any sense

pretty sure he's been posting him definitely fighting on 300 if asked

them asking Chimaev.. I'm sure they did but man that is wild. What a gamble that would be to have him make 170 again..
 
usernamee said:
yeah him saying no doesn't make any sense

pretty sure he's been posting him definitely fighting on 300 if asked

them asking Chimaev.. I'm sure they did but man that is wild. What a gamble that would be to have him make 170 again..
Agreed….Chimaev making 170 likely isn’t happening
 
Corrado Soprano said:
-Leon Edwards got more praise than any fighter on the actual card. Was offered 3 different opponents and said yes to all of them but the opponents said no. Dana didn’t say who but my guess is Belal, Khamzat, and Shavkat.
This was the revelation of the presser for me.

I hope fans show Leon some respect, even if they didn't care for him to headline.
 
mma media are terrible at asking questions and follow ups. The longer you make the question the easier it is for Dana to avoid. They all babble
 
I know it wont happen, but it would be cool for El Matador to defend belt in a legit bull fighting arena.
 
Dana is a good kid and a real stud
nobody asked him about his howie beef ?
 
Buff said:
3 people turned down a TS against Edwards..?

Wtf are we watching these days..?

Also - Dern vs Lemnos was the better fight...
Agree.

Dern at least had the guts to take punches to give punches, while Costa flinched, and pulled his chin back, every time he threw the left hook.
 
Dana was especially snarky last night, but the media people there were kind of stupid. The best question was "what's in the cup?"
 
usernamee said:
yeah him saying no doesn't make any sense

pretty sure he's been posting him definitely fighting on 300 if asked

them asking Chimaev.. I'm sure they did but man that is wild. What a gamble that would be to have him make 170 again..
r-harper-1 said:
I think the 3 were Shavkat , Islam and Chimaev …….Muhammad would’ve said yes imo
Striker Fox said:
I don't think Belal would've turned down the Edwards fight. I'd guess the three were Islam, Khamzat and Shavkat.
Dana never necessarily said that the 3 said no. Just that Leon said yes.

Hill didn't know about the Pereira fight until yesterday, so Dana probably asked Leon as a back up, Belal said yes. Dana looked for something else in the mean time (finding Pereira/Hill), and just had that fight as a last resort if he needed to.

But that fight is probably being saved to headline the UK card in summer
 
If you ask 3 Muslims to fight during Ramadan, ofcourse they are all going to say No. Belal is also Muslim.
 
