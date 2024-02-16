UFC 298 > UFC 300

Koro_11
Not even exaggerating, if you told me right now that I could only watch one of these events I would go with 298.
I like Charles vs Arman, and I like Justin vs Max, but Volk vs Ilia and Costa vs Rob is better imo.
Zhang vs Yan does nothing for me. Rakic vs Jiri is decent, but Merab vs Henry is just as good.
I don't know if they're gonna announce a main event that will change my mind, but at the moment 298 is much more interesting and intriguing to me.
