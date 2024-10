Sherdog is already still half melted from Dricus finishing Rob. That fucked em up bad.



Rob losing in the future will never be as shocking as when Dricus sonned him and whooped his ass easy peasy.





Max has also already lost before and sheedog had a melt down when Volk beat him the second time. Going so far to say max won the fight, In a fight that is very easy to score. (3,4,5 Volk)



SO sherdog has already had their massive melt down about Max and Rob. I think the Seething and Coping phase is finally over, so the next time it happens it wont be such a shock.