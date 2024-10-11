Ranking the top 5 UFC Featheweight all timers

Just curious how everyone would rank the top 5 UFC FW divisional kings, on an all time list, and why.



Here's mine.



1. Volk- I had him slightly edging Holloway and Aldo, because he beat both (in Max' prime...their last fight put a stamp on it, and just out of Aldo's), and has a great resume of top opposition.

2. Max- Max is right there with Volk, and has his win over Gaethje probably puts him as the better overall fighter historically. Max and Volk are right there for me.

3. Aldo- Aldo has the consecutive titles record but I think in terms of quality opposition I think Max and Volk have done more and have had better streaks at FW. If you include Aldo's BW run, and WEC run as FW, I'd say Aldo is a Mt. Rushmore fighter before either of them though.

4. Conor- Beat both Aldo and Max, two all time greats. I think he beat Max though when Max was still a bit green.

5. Topuria- I'm tempted to put Topuria above Conor, but I don't know if his run is as impressive. If he beats Max it most certainly will be.