Ranking the top 5 UFC Featheweight all timers

Just curious how everyone would rank the top 5 UFC FW divisional kings, on an all time list, and why.

Here's mine.

1. Volk- I had him slightly edging Holloway and Aldo, because he beat both (in Max' prime...their last fight put a stamp on it, and just out of Aldo's), and has a great resume of top opposition.
2. Max- Max is right there with Volk, and has his win over Gaethje probably puts him as the better overall fighter historically. Max and Volk are right there for me.
3. Aldo- Aldo has the consecutive titles record but I think in terms of quality opposition I think Max and Volk have done more and have had better streaks at FW. If you include Aldo's BW run, and WEC run as FW, I'd say Aldo is a Mt. Rushmore fighter before either of them though.
4. Conor- Beat both Aldo and Max, two all time greats. I think he beat Max though when Max was still a bit green.
5. Topuria- I'm tempted to put Topuria above Conor, but I don't know if his run is as impressive. If he beats Max it most certainly will be.
 
Resume and accomplishments.

  1. Jose Aldo. Aldo ran that division for seven years, has 12 ranked wins along with 9 WEC/UFC FW defenses. He’s significantly ahead of anyone else.
  2. Volk— 5 FW defenses, 9 ranked wins
  3. Holloway—12 ranked wins, but just 3 defenses plus a unification.
  4. Conor
  5. Mike Brown maybe?
 
I feel like Edgar and Mendes should be ahead of Topuria and maybe even ahead of Conor too. Topuria hasn't really beaten anybody that great aside from Volk and we don't really know if Volk was at his best.

Edgar won 5 straight over Oliveira, Penn, Swanson, Faber and Mendes. Ok Penn was beyond done at that point but Edgar in his prime looked unstoppable at 145 against anybody other than Aldo.
 
Aldo
Volk
Holloway
McGregor
Mendes
 
UFC FW history is too short for a top 5 "all timers"...its like, the division only had 5 champs...ever, the OG UFC FW champion just fought last saturday.
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
I feel like Edgar and Mendes should be ahead of Topuria and maybe even ahead of Conor too. Topuria hasn't really beaten anybody that great aside from Volk and we don't really know if Volk was at his best.

Edgar won 5 straight over Oliveira, Penn, Swanson, Faber and Mendes. Ok Penn was beyond done at that point but Edgar in his prime looked unstoppable at 145 against anybody other than Aldo.
I only put illa on my list right above edgar (it doesn't feel right) because he did beat volk to win the title it didn't land in his lap. but I could totally come around to him being below edgar
 
El Fernas said:
UFC FW history is too short for a top 5 "all timers"...its like, the division only had 5 champs...ever, the OG UFC FW champion just fought last saturday.
I agree, it’s a tough division to rank. To me, the top 3 are very much set, in the order that I put them—but beyond that is tough to rank.
 
