Has Topuria pushed Conor out of the top #5 ranked FW GOAT's yet?

He's a much better fighter, striker, grappler, cardio, heart basically everything Conor fans ever dreamed he was, plus he now has a title defence and he finished the Holloway that just ko'ed Gaethje and Conor couldn't even finish highschool Max, but you can make the argument that Conor took out bigger names on the way up like Dustin, Mendes, and a past prime Aldo.

I have:

Aldo
Volk
Max
Edgar
Topuria (GOAT potential, now has a title defence)
Conor (no title defences)
 
Edgar can't be top 5. He has done nothing in terms of capturing a title.
 
Edgar can't be top 5. He has done nothing in terms of capturing a title.
Yeah it's debatable that I put Edgar above Topuria and Conor but I feel his FW resume is stronger. I think Topuria will easily surpass him.
 
Why is Edgar in your list?

Aldo
Volk
Max
Topuria (he's rapidly climbing up now)
Conor

And yes kinda ironic to see 2nd, 3rd and 5th lower than Aldo when they beaten him already
 
