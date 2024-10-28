Has Topuria pushed Conor out of the top #5 ranked FW GOAT's yet?

He's a much better fighter, striker, grappler, cardio, heart basically everything Conor fans ever dreamed he was, plus he now has a title defence and he finished the Holloway that just ko'ed Gaethje and Conor couldn't even finish highschool Max, but you can make the argument that Conor took out bigger names on the way up like Dustin, Mendes, and a past prime Aldo.



I have:



Aldo

Volk

Max

Edgar

Topuria (GOAT potential, now has a title defence)

Conor (no title defences)