No flash in the pans become champs @ FW, only all time talents, the strongest list of champions of any UFC weight class by galaxies

Aldo
Conor
Max
Volk
Ilia

No UFC division comes even close to the talent of this list of champs. If Max walked Ilia and beat him people would say he is another Cody Garbrandt flash in the pan and he caught Volk at right time after being brutally KOd by Islam. But Ilia proved his talent. The Fab 5 of FW and their records when they got the title.


GGtsiZ9XcAEmQXz
 
Fw all skill but rarely do we see power punchers in there like ilia who are also very well rounded.

Love ilias style his boxing is exciting to watch max just doesn't put guys away and focused on volume.

Volk is gonna have to turn into Islam.
You'd have to be over confident to want to box with ilia after this point. He's skilled and has to much power.
 
One thing fw lacks is fight iQ.
 
Ilia has already surpassed Conor at FW as he now has a title defence.
 
Great thread and OP, TS.

Came in to make fun of 'galaxies' - but am too impressed to be a dick.

<RomeroSalute>
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
He was an amazing fighter, fucked by drugs n boxing
Click to expand...
He was a flash in the pan and not battle tested at all.

We've already seen Topuria go five hard rounds, grapple fuck wrestlers, and defend the title. He has passed every test. Not to mention he just did to Max coming off the Gaethje win what Conor couldn't do to highschool Max.

Topuria is the real deal, not a one dimensional 2 round brawler.
 
