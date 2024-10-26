No flash in the pans become champs @ FW, only all time talents, the strongest list of champions of any UFC weight class by galaxies

ExitLUPin
Aldo
Conor
Max
Volk
Ilia
No UFC division comes even close to the talent of this list of champs. If Max walked Ilia and beat him people would say he is another Cody Garbrandt flash in the pan and he caught Volk at right time after being brutally KOd by Islam. But Ilia proved his talent. The Fab 5 of FW and their records when they got the title.
Conor
Max
Volk
Ilia
