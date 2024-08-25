Max Holloway the GOAT if he beats Ilia and Volk next?

13 others

13 others

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 16, 2016
Messages
6,129
Reaction score
4,682
Personally I'd have Max as the best FW or all time. Right now it has to be Volk, especially since he beat Max 3 times.

However, having ex champions lose the belt, earn it back, and defend is a rare occurrence. Not to mention that Holloway is coming off the greatest KO in UFC history (imo).

There's also the argument that Max won Volk vs Max 2. But even if with three straight losses to him I think he's the GOAT if he beats Ilia and then defends against Volk.

What you think?
 
Maybe Max never is considered the GOAT.

But that muthafucka is a LEGEND no matter what else happens with the rest of his UFC career!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
If Max beats Ilia, does GOAT FW rankings change?
5 6 7
Replies
134
Views
4K
pankrat
pankrat
jeff7b9
Media Respect between Max and Volk
Replies
18
Views
750
Goutfather
Goutfather
ArtardFiesta
Can max beat volk now and become the fw GOAT?
Replies
8
Views
453
filthybliss
filthybliss
W
Which FW gets their first title shot next? And which matchup vs Ilia is most compelling?
Replies
2
Views
334
filthybliss
filthybliss
Shay Brennan
How come Max is still in his prime but people say that Aldo was past prime when he fought Volk?
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
4K
snaportap21
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,976
Messages
56,089,461
Members
175,068
Latest member
paulo kyokushin

Share this page

Back
Top