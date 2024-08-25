Max Holloway the GOAT if he beats Ilia and Volk next?

Personally I'd have Max as the best FW or all time. Right now it has to be Volk, especially since he beat Max 3 times.



However, having ex champions lose the belt, earn it back, and defend is a rare occurrence. Not to mention that Holloway is coming off the greatest KO in UFC history (imo).



There's also the argument that Max won Volk vs Max 2. But even if with three straight losses to him I think he's the GOAT if he beats Ilia and then defends against Volk.



What you think?