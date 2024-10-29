The featherweight GOAT conversation just became a lot more interesting...

I feel like most people still have Aldo as the GOAT but there has been a sizeable amount of people arguing that since he lost to Max and Volk that they surpassed him in GOATness. Now the exact same thing has happen to both Max and Volk. The new guy came through and blew through them. Is Topuria the GOAT now? What about the guy who eventually beats Topuria?

Personally I've never believed that beating a guy means you are greater than them.The classic example I give is that Weidman didn't become greater than Silva by beating him twice. I have it 1. Aldo, 2. Volk, 3. Max, and Topuria is probably at number 4. But IMO he has to stack up title defenses to overtake those guys, not just beat them in a head to head.

Also I don't think Topuria should even think about lightweight. That's the mistake Volk made. Volk could have matched Aldo's title defense record but he wasted the remainder of his prime losing 2 fights up a weight class. Those fights with Islam did nothing for his legacy. The BJ Penn curse. Its only worth it if you win. If I were Topuria my immediate goal would be to break Max's title defense record and then Volk's. Then MAYBE a lightweight fight.
 
Topuria is number 4 right now, but you could make an argument for him over max.
Volk is still a few steps ahead and Aldo even further away.
 
Almost agree entirely, but I don't think the first Islam fight hurt his legacy.
We had the best 2 guys in the sport put on a close fought contest that could have gone either way. As far as elite level MMA goes, that is the absolute pinnacle of this sport, and for me that is something that should be encouraged.
 
Croton said:
Topuria is number 4 right now, but you could make an argument for him over max.
Volk is still a few steps ahead and Aldo even further away.
Click to expand...
I just don't see that at all. His third best win is still Emmett. We forgetting Max got the title by beating Aldo twice? Add on the rest of his career and Topuria's got a ways to go to overcome Max's career. At least match his title defenses for starters.
 
Your using Roganic logic to debate the goat. This theory has been debunked and is seen to be only propelled by the small crowd community. Are you a member?
 
GOAT conversations arent interesting.

Its just fanboy shit.
 
Give Ilia another 5 title defenses then we can start talking about that shit.
 
Topuria is clearly the greatest, most talented featherweight of all time.

Having the greatest title reign is something different and takes time.
 
I think your rankings are accurate.

After dropping a decision to Conor, Max went on a 14 fight win streak at FW, including five title fights. GOAT is about dominance, longevity, and strength of schedule mostly, IMO.

Volk had a 17 fight winstreak at FW including 5 title victories.
I don't have to tell you about Aldo's 18 fight, ten year unbeaten streak. These are the statistics that make GOATs, not the flashiness of recent wins.

Topuria is an insane talent. Cringier than Cejudo but still a massive talent. He has a long way to go before he's even spoken about in GOAT contention. I have a feeling his ego will betray him before then, but wouldn't be surprised if he racks up another few defenses, as FW is pretty top heavy.

The only matches I'm interested in for him currently are Aljo and Lopes. Murphy didn't look title ready against Ige and I even had the fight scored for 50k 29-28. Topuria slaughters the likes of Evloev, Yair, and Ortega IMO. Allen is a few fights away from a title after getting his finish of Evloev robbed by the ref, and I have just about zero interest in the Volk rematch.

Honestly I don't know what Volk does from here. Is he capable of making 135? Would that compromise his chin too much? Does he just go to LW and have a few more fights before calling it a career?
 
1. Aldo
2. Volk
3. Max
4. Faber

Everything after that is moot. Topuria isn't even in the conversation yet. If he gets a couple more title defenses, we can revisit this conversation. He has all the requisite skills to be surpass everyone on the list, but let's just enjoy the journey and see if he actually does it.
 
Pride era Sokoudjou agree, I dont. Wtf are you doing. Topueira got like 3 good wins. Maybe 4.
 
