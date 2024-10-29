The featherweight GOAT conversation just became a lot more interesting...

I think your rankings are accurate.



After dropping a decision to Conor, Max went on a 14 fight win streak at FW, including five title fights. GOAT is about dominance, longevity, and strength of schedule mostly, IMO.



Volk had a 17 fight winstreak at FW including 5 title victories.

I don't have to tell you about Aldo's 18 fight, ten year unbeaten streak. These are the statistics that make GOATs, not the flashiness of recent wins.



Topuria is an insane talent. Cringier than Cejudo but still a massive talent. He has a long way to go before he's even spoken about in GOAT contention. I have a feeling his ego will betray him before then, but wouldn't be surprised if he racks up another few defenses, as FW is pretty top heavy.



The only matches I'm interested in for him currently are Aljo and Lopes. Murphy didn't look title ready against Ige and I even had the fight scored for 50k 29-28. Topuria slaughters the likes of Evloev, Yair, and Ortega IMO. Allen is a few fights away from a title after getting his finish of Evloev robbed by the ref, and I have just about zero interest in the Volk rematch.



Honestly I don't know what Volk does from here. Is he capable of making 135? Would that compromise his chin too much? Does he just go to LW and have a few more fights before calling it a career?