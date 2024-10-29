The featherweight GOAT conversation just became a lot more interesting...

blaseblase
I feel like most people still have Aldo as the GOAT but there has been a sizeable amount of people arguing that since he lost to Max and Volk that they surpassed him in GOATness. Now the exact same thing has happen to both Max and Volk. The new guy came through and blew through them. Is Topuria the GOAT now? What about the guy who eventually beats Topuria?
Personally I've never believed that beating a guy means you are greater than them.The classic example I give is that Weidman didn't become greater than Silva by beating him twice. I have it 1. Aldo, 2. Volk, 3. Max, and Topuria is probably at number 4. But IMO he has to stack up title defenses to overtake those guys, not just beat them in a head to head.
Also I don't think Topuria should even think about lightweight. That's the mistake Volk made. Volk could have matched Aldo's title defense record but he wasted the remainder of his prime losing 2 fights up a weight class. Those fights with Islam did nothing for his legacy. The BJ Penn curse. Its only worth it if you win. If I were Topuria my immediate goal would be to break Max's title defense record and then Volk's. Then MAYBE a lightweight fight.
