Trump was CLEAR why he won the election and it was GROCERIES. Not migrants. Not any other issues. He realizes it was a kitchen table election where whoever was to govern from 2025 on was expected to BRING DOWN the cost of groceries.



We have seen since Trump took office a flurry of activity from his office with NONE OF IT directed at a single thing of substance that will bring down grocery prices. Lots of circuses so far, with taking the usual migrant flights Obama and Biden did (more than Trump 2016 did) but dressing it up with Military planes and shackles, but no real attention to groceries.



So to ensure this does not become 'Trump's Wall' promise, all but forgotten after he won in 2016, we will use this thread to track, over the next 4 years Trump, doing what he said he would do and bringing down the cost of groceries.





