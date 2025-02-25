Grok 3 (beta)*



Historically, the CCI doesn’t always align perfectly with future economic performance. For example, during the late 1990s dot-com boom, consumer confidence soared—reaching a peak of 144.7 in January 2000—reflecting widespread optimism. Yet, the economy entered a recession in March 2001, suggesting that high confidence didn’t foresee the downturn. Similarly, in early 2007, the CCI hovered around 110, indicating solid optimism, but it didn’t signal the Great Recession that began in December 2007 until confidence started dropping later that year. These cases show the CCI can miss turning points, especially when external shocks (like the housing bubble collapse) aren’t fully reflected in consumer sentiment until after the fact.



On the flip side, the CCI has sometimes anticipated shifts. Before the 1990-1991 recession, it began declining in mid-1989, dropping from 120 to below 100 by mid-1990, aligning with the downturn that started in July 1990. More recently, in 2022, the CCI fell to 95.7 in July amid inflation fears, and while a recession didn’t officially hit in 2023, GDP growth did slow, reflecting cautious consumer behavior consistent with the index’s signal.



The challenge is that the CCI isn’t a crystal ball—it’s influenced by perceptions, media, and events, not just hard data. Studies, like those from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, suggest it adds limited predictive power beyond other economic metrics (e.g., employment or stock prices), especially in stable times. Its value shines more during uncertainty—like the COVID-19 plunge in April 2020 to 85.7, which preceded a sharp economic contraction. Yet even then, the recovery’s speed in 2021 outpaced what the CCI’s gradual rebound implied.