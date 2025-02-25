  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Economy Consumers Sound Alarm on Trump Economy: Expectations Reach Recession Level

Sweater of AV

Sweater of AV

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Aug 17, 2018
Messages
44,965
Reaction score
99,134
Who would have guessed the guy that has bankrupted everything he's touched would actively find ways to torpedo the world's greatest economy?


A sharp drop in consumer confidence in February has brought Americans’ expectations about the future course of the U.S. economy to a level that often signals a recession on the horizon.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell by seven points to 98.3. The present situation index – a measure of current business and labor market conditions – fell 3.4 points to 136.5, but it was the expectations index that reflects consumers’ outlook of future economic conditions that tumbled 9.3 points to 72.9. That brings it below the 80 threshold that usually serves as a warning of a recession ahead.

“In February, consumer confidence registered the largest monthly decline since August 2021,” said Stephanie Guichard, senior economist of global indicators at the business organization. “This is the third consecutive month on month decline, bringing the Index to the bottom of the range that has prevailed since 2022.”

...

The survey also found that inflation expectations have risen sharply also with year-ahead forecasts that prices will rise by 6.2%, up from 5.2% now.

...

President Donald Trump has proposed a wide variety of tariffs on key trading partners Canada, Mexico and China while also saying he will impose “reciprocal” duties on any country that applies tariffs on American exports. So far, the actual imposition of tariffs has been minimal but on Monday, Trump vowed the tariffs on the three nations will go into effect next week.

“The tariffs on Canada and Mexico would impose massive costs on the U.S. economy – driving up the price of gas and groceries, paralyzing key industries like auto manufacturing, and inspiring retaliation against American exporters,” Joseph Politano, a labor market economist, wrote Tuesday in his Apricitas Economics.

The decline in the Conference Board’s index follows a similar drop from the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index released on Friday. Combined with other economic data on business activity, housing and inflation, it presents a worrisome picture of how Americans are reacting to Trump’s first month in office and his economic agenda of expansive import tariffs. It also suggests that his failure to address inflation, as he promised repeatedly on the campaign trail last year, may be a growing concern for consumers.
 
You mean a known charlatan who has bankrupted multiple businesses and only remained wealthy by shady business deals with foreign interests is...bad for the economy? Adding to the unemployment numbers with mass layoffs might be bad?

Surely you jest.

Also losing 4/10 of your customers is pretty catastrophic:

 
Grok 3 (beta)*

Historically, the CCI doesn’t always align perfectly with future economic performance. For example, during the late 1990s dot-com boom, consumer confidence soared—reaching a peak of 144.7 in January 2000—reflecting widespread optimism. Yet, the economy entered a recession in March 2001, suggesting that high confidence didn’t foresee the downturn. Similarly, in early 2007, the CCI hovered around 110, indicating solid optimism, but it didn’t signal the Great Recession that began in December 2007 until confidence started dropping later that year. These cases show the CCI can miss turning points, especially when external shocks (like the housing bubble collapse) aren’t fully reflected in consumer sentiment until after the fact.

On the flip side, the CCI has sometimes anticipated shifts. Before the 1990-1991 recession, it began declining in mid-1989, dropping from 120 to below 100 by mid-1990, aligning with the downturn that started in July 1990. More recently, in 2022, the CCI fell to 95.7 in July amid inflation fears, and while a recession didn’t officially hit in 2023, GDP growth did slow, reflecting cautious consumer behavior consistent with the index’s signal.

The challenge is that the CCI isn’t a crystal ball—it’s influenced by perceptions, media, and events, not just hard data. Studies, like those from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, suggest it adds limited predictive power beyond other economic metrics (e.g., employment or stock prices), especially in stable times. Its value shines more during uncertainty—like the COVID-19 plunge in April 2020 to 85.7, which preceded a sharp economic contraction. Yet even then, the recovery’s speed in 2021 outpaced what the CCI’s gradual rebound implied.
 
Last edited:
I'm interested to know how many people around the world are low key buying fewer obviously US-made products.

There's quite a lot of noise around it, but whether it's just noise or not I would not know.
 
Captain Tenneal said:
Historically, the CCI doesn’t always align perfectly with future economic performance. For example, during the late 1990s dot-com boom, consumer confidence soared—reaching a peak of 144.7 in January 2000—reflecting widespread optimism. Yet, the economy entered a recession in March 2001, suggesting that high confidence didn’t foresee the downturn. Similarly, in early 2007, the CCI hovered around 110, indicating solid optimism, but it didn’t signal the Great Recession that began in December 2007 until confidence started dropping later that year. These cases show the CCI can miss turning points, especially when external shocks (like the housing bubble collapse) aren’t fully reflected in consumer sentiment until after the fact.

On the flip side, the CCI has sometimes anticipated shifts. Before the 1990-1991 recession, it began declining in mid-1989, dropping from 120 to below 100 by mid-1990, aligning with the downturn that started in July 1990. More recently, in 2022, the CCI fell to 95.7 in July amid inflation fears, and while a recession didn’t officially hit in 2023, GDP growth did slow, reflecting cautious consumer behavior consistent with the index’s signal.

The challenge is that the CCI isn’t a crystal ball—it’s influenced by perceptions, media, and events, not just hard data. Studies, like those from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, suggest it adds limited predictive power beyond other economic metrics (e.g., employment or stock prices), especially in stable times. Its value shines more during uncertainty—like the COVID-19 plunge in April 2020 to 85.7, which preceded a sharp economic contraction. Yet even then, the recovery’s speed in 2021 outpaced what the CCI’s gradual rebound implied.
Click to expand...
Strong chat GPT, bro lol. Note your examples of misses are false negatives, not false positives, and therefore doesn't address the actual point.
 
avenue94 said:
Strong chat GPT, bro lol. Note your examples of misses are false negatives, not false positives, and therefore doesn't address the actual point.
Click to expand...
It's not chat GPT, it's Grok 3. And it's just an overview of the accuracy of CCI. I didn't post it to refute CCI, just to put it into context for interpretation
 
This is what happens when you have a feeble 80-year-old man too tired to run the country, letting a drug fueled EdgeLord South African run the country.
Watching GOP elected officials getting wrecked at town halls has been fun, so thanks for that Leon.
 
Captain Tenneal said:
It's not chat GPT, it's Grok 3. And it's just an overview of the accuracy of CCI. I didn't post it to refute CCI, just to put it into context for interpretation.
Click to expand...
Same difference. Point being, odd choice to try and contribute to a thread where you don't have any original thoughts to contribute. Nor even the wherewithal to interpret said LLM output.

Like I said, you're comparing Type 1 and Type 2 errors as if they're identical.
 
I think unemployment numbers come out next week or the week after for February. It wouldn't surprise me if there was an uptick in unemployment numbers.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

joy2day
Economy January reports highest inflation increase since August 2023
2
Replies
30
Views
545
MMA IAN
MMA IAN
LeonardoBjj
Economy Cost of groceries, gas goes up as US inflation worsens
7 8 9
Replies
160
Views
3K
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV
Versez
Economy Donald trump announce tariffs for steel and aluminium on Canada and Mexico , starting feb.9th
17 18 19
Replies
370
Views
7K
Kingz
Kingz
LeonardoBjj
Economy US manufacturers see higher metal prices as tariffs near
2 3
Replies
56
Views
626
avenue94
A
Scerpi
Economy Biden imposed stiff Tariffs on China.... Like Trump had in place/Is Proposing.... And Kamala is condemning (What?)
Replies
14
Views
769
mkess101
mkess101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,117
Messages
56,944,901
Members
175,469
Latest member
mauro

Share this page

Back
Top