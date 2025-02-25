Sweater of AV
Who would have guessed the guy that has bankrupted everything he's touched would actively find ways to torpedo the world's greatest economy?
A sharp drop in consumer confidence in February has brought Americans’ expectations about the future course of the U.S. economy to a level that often signals a recession on the horizon.
The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell by seven points to 98.3. The present situation index – a measure of current business and labor market conditions – fell 3.4 points to 136.5, but it was the expectations index that reflects consumers’ outlook of future economic conditions that tumbled 9.3 points to 72.9. That brings it below the 80 threshold that usually serves as a warning of a recession ahead.
“In February, consumer confidence registered the largest monthly decline since August 2021,” said Stephanie Guichard, senior economist of global indicators at the business organization. “This is the third consecutive month on month decline, bringing the Index to the bottom of the range that has prevailed since 2022.”
...
The survey also found that inflation expectations have risen sharply also with year-ahead forecasts that prices will rise by 6.2%, up from 5.2% now.
...
President Donald Trump has proposed a wide variety of tariffs on key trading partners Canada, Mexico and China while also saying he will impose “reciprocal” duties on any country that applies tariffs on American exports. So far, the actual imposition of tariffs has been minimal but on Monday, Trump vowed the tariffs on the three nations will go into effect next week.
“The tariffs on Canada and Mexico would impose massive costs on the U.S. economy – driving up the price of gas and groceries, paralyzing key industries like auto manufacturing, and inspiring retaliation against American exporters,” Joseph Politano, a labor market economist, wrote Tuesday in his Apricitas Economics.
The decline in the Conference Board’s index follows a similar drop from the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index released on Friday. Combined with other economic data on business activity, housing and inflation, it presents a worrisome picture of how Americans are reacting to Trump’s first month in office and his economic agenda of expansive import tariffs. It also suggests that his failure to address inflation, as he promised repeatedly on the campaign trail last year, may be a growing concern for consumers.
https://www.usnews.com/news/economy/articles/2025-02-25/consumers-sound-alarm-on-trump-economy-as-expectations-reach-recession-level
