Tool Quiz! Handymen get in here!

Can you name these tools?
(1)
(2) (The hand tool, not the mixer)
(3) (The machine tool)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(1) Spade*
(2) Shovel*
(3) Lathe
(4) Shavehook
(5) Axe
(6) Adze
(7) Splitting Maul
(8) Plane
(9) Fencing/Post Maul
(10) Sledgehammer
* = These are the tools' names, excluding the US and Canada. From what I can gather, they are supposed to be the other way round in the US and Canada, but people often/usually use both names for either tool. It's the phenomenon I commented on in this thread again. If you speak US/Canadian English, and named (1) and (2) spade and shovel either way around you can have two marks. You only get one if you called them both spade or both shovel though.
The pass mark is 6/10 - how did you do?