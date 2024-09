Detective Quiz!

Sweater of AV said:







I probably got 8 or 9. It breaks my heart to see people not knowing Inspector Clouseau.

Did you know there's a high-level gang of jewellery robbers called the Pink Panthers? The Pink Panthers are an international jewel thief network responsible for a number of robberies and thefts described as some of the most audacious in the history of organized crime. The organization has roughly 800 core members, many of whom are ex-soldiers with extensive military and paramilitary backgrounds. Both women and men play an equal part in the structure of the organization. The organization's membership mostly consists of Serbian and Montenegrin citizens, who are believed to be Bosnian War veterans making use of their military experience for criminal activity.