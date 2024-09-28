Detective Quiz!

1200px-BigComboTrailer.jpg


Can you name these famous detectives of fact and fiction?

(1) Lee Child's former Military Policeman
(2) Lived at 221B Baker Street, and his assistant
(3) Hunted replicants in dystopian LA in 2019
(4) Policeman who blew the whistle on corruption in NYC in the 60s, and was shot in the face in what many think was a set up
(5) Fought crime in Megacity One

(6) Dual protagonists of the X Files
(7) Killed Billy the Kid
(8) Became Robocop
(9) Clint Eastwood's San Francisco detective
(10) Pink Panther sleuth

(1) Jack Reacher
(2) Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John H Watson
(3) Rick Deckard
(4) Francesco Vincent Serpico
(5) Judge Joseph Dredd

(6) Agents Fox William Mulder and Dana Katherine Scully
(7) Deputy US Marshal Patrick Floyd Jarvis Garrett
(8) Alex James Murphy
(9) Inspector Harold Francis 'Dirty Harry' Callaghan
(10) Inspector Jacques Clouseau

The pass mark is 7/12! How did you do?
 
1. Reacher
2. Holmes and Watson
3. Deckard
4. Serpico
5. Judge Dredd
6.Mulder and Scully
7. No idea
8. Murphy
9. Dirty Harry
10. Don't know

Edit: 10/12
robocop-dance.gif
 
It breaks my heart to see people not knowing Inspector Clouseau.

inspector-clouseau.jpg


I probably got 8 or 9.
Did you know there's a high-level gang of jewellery robbers called the Pink Panthers? :oops:

The Pink Panthers are an international jewel thief network responsible for a number of robberies and thefts described as some of the most audacious in the history of organized crime. The organization has roughly 800 core members, many of whom are ex-soldiers with extensive military and paramilitary backgrounds. Both women and men play an equal part in the structure of the organization. The organization's membership mostly consists of Serbian and Montenegrin citizens, who are believed to be Bosnian War veterans making use of their military experience for criminal activity.
 
10/12.


Didn't know the Serpico one or Robocop either .


Thanks btw .
 
