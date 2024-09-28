Detective Quiz!

Spoiler (1) Jack Reacher

(2) Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John H Watson

(3) Rick Deckard

(4) Francesco Vincent Serpico

(5) Judge Joseph Dredd



(6) Agents Fox William Mulder and Dana Katherine Scully

(7) Deputy US Marshal Patrick Floyd Jarvis Garrett

(8) Alex James Murphy

(9) Inspector Harold Francis 'Dirty Harry' Callaghan

(10) Inspector Jacques Clouseau

Can you name these famous detectives of fact and fiction?(1) Lee Child's former Military Policeman(2) Lived at 221B Baker Street, and his assistant(3) Hunted replicants in dystopian LA in 2019(4) Policeman who blew the whistle on corruption in NYC in the 60s, and was shot in the face in what many think was a set up(5) Fought crime in Megacity One(6) Dual protagonists of the X Files(7) Killed Billy the Kid(8) Became Robocop(9) Clint Eastwood's San Francisco detective(10) Pink Panther sleuthThe pass mark is 7/12! How did you do?