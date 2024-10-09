Macbeth Quiz!

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
8,803
Reaction score
21,011
image.jpg


(1) What is Macbeth's position in the aristocracy at the beginning of the play?
(2) What is the King's name?
(3) Complete this line: "By the pricking of my thumbs..."
(4) Who tells Macbeth the future, and where (the first time)? (Two Marks)
(5) What promotion does Macbeth receive on the way to becoming King?

(6) Whose ghost appears to Macbeth at the banquet?
(7) The stress and guilt of the murder affect Lady Macbeth negatively. What unusual behaviour do they provoke in her? (Two Marks)
(8) What two predictions make Macbeth feel invincible? (Two Marks)
(9) Who kills MacBeth?
(10) Why is this in accord with the predictions mentioned in (8)?

(1) Thane of Glamis
(2) Duncan
(3) "Something wicked this way comes."
(4) The Three Weird Sisters on the Blasted Heath, ie three witches on the moor
(5) He also becomes Thane of Cawdor.

(6) Banquo's
(7) She sleepwalks and tries to wash the non-existent blood off her hands.
(8)(i) The apparition of a bloody child summoned by the Weird Sisters tells him:

Be bloody, bold, and resolute; laugh to scorn
The power of man, for none of woman born
Shall harm Macbeth.

(ii) The appartion of a crowned child summoned by the Weird Sisters tells him:

Be lion-mettled, proud; and take no care
Who chafes, who frets, or where conspirers are:
Macbeth shall never vanquish'd be until
Great Birnam wood to high Dunsinane hill
Shall come against him.

(9) Macduff
(10) Macduff was from his mother's womb
Untimely ripp'd.

ie born by Caesarean Section, ie not 'of woman born'.

The pass mark is 6/13. Did you pass?
 
I prefer the Workaholics episode when Andy Dick was a Shakespeare actor who says he was bullied by kids who called him McBreath because his breath smelled like McDonalds

images
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Authors Quiz!
2
Replies
22
Views
437
TheTickG
TheTickG
650lb Sumo
Movies Terminator Two Quiz!
Replies
11
Views
341
ChickenBrother
ChickenBrother
650lb Sumo
D-Day Quiz!
Replies
18
Views
487
Tone C
T
650lb Sumo
Movies Goonies Quiz!
Replies
16
Views
479
Spounman
Spounman
650lb Sumo
Movies Die Hard Quiz!
Replies
3
Views
197
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,343
Messages
56,315,419
Members
175,159
Latest member
uled

Share this page

Back
Top