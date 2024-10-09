Macbeth Quiz!

(1) Thane of Glamis

(2) Duncan

(3) "Something wicked this way comes."

(4) The Three Weird Sisters on the Blasted Heath, ie three witches on the moor

(5) He also becomes Thane of Cawdor.



(6) Banquo's

(7) She sleepwalks and tries to wash the non-existent blood off her hands.

(8)(i) The apparition of a bloody child summoned by the Weird Sisters tells him:



Be bloody, bold, and resolute; laugh to scorn

The power of man, for none of woman born

Shall harm Macbeth.



(ii) The appartion of a crowned child summoned by the Weird Sisters tells him:



Be lion-mettled, proud; and take no care

Who chafes, who frets, or where conspirers are:

Macbeth shall never vanquish'd be until

Great Birnam wood to high Dunsinane hill

Shall come against him.



(9) Macduff

(10) Macduff was from his mother's womb

Untimely ripp'd.



ie born by Caesarean Section, ie not 'of woman born'.