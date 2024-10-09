Macbeth Quiz!

650lb Sumo
(1) What is Macbeth's position in the aristocracy at the beginning of the play?
(2) What is the King's name?
(3) Complete this line: "By the pricking of my thumbs..."
(4) Who tells Macbeth the future, and where (the first time)? (Two Marks)
(5) What promotion does Macbeth receive on the way to becoming King?
(6) Whose ghost appears to Macbeth at the banquet?
(7) The stress and guilt of the murder affect Lady Macbeth negatively. What unusual behaviour do they provoke in her? (Two Marks)
(8) What two predictions make Macbeth feel invincible? (Two Marks)
(9) Who kills MacBeth?
(10) Why is this in accord with the predictions mentioned in (8)?
(1) Thane of Glamis
(2) Duncan
(3) "Something wicked this way comes."
(4) The Three Weird Sisters on the Blasted Heath, ie three witches on the moor
(5) He also becomes Thane of Cawdor.
(6) Banquo's
(7) She sleepwalks and tries to wash the non-existent blood off her hands.
(8)(i) The apparition of a bloody child summoned by the Weird Sisters tells him:
Be bloody, bold, and resolute; laugh to scorn
The power of man, for none of woman born
Shall harm Macbeth.
(ii) The appartion of a crowned child summoned by the Weird Sisters tells him:
Be lion-mettled, proud; and take no care
Who chafes, who frets, or where conspirers are:
Macbeth shall never vanquish'd be until
Great Birnam wood to high Dunsinane hill
Shall come against him.
(9) Macduff
(10) Macduff was from his mother's womb
Untimely ripp'd.
ie born by Caesarean Section, ie not 'of woman born'.
The pass mark is 6/13. Did you pass?