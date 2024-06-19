Spoiler (1) 1991

(2) 1995

(3) Miles Bennett Dyson

(4) Raging Waters (water park)

(5) Max



(6) Todd and Janelle Voight

(7) 'She's never normally this nice', and Max is barking (dogs find human-looking terminators suspicious and bark at them, at least in the early films). Of course it's actually the T-1000, impersonating Janelle.

(8) Pescadero State Hospital (You can have a mark for 'mental hospital'.)

(9) The T-1000 (by less than a minute)

(10) Public Enemy

(1) What year did Terminator 2 come out?(2) What year does the plot take place in?(3) What is Skynet's inventor called? (Three Marks)(4) Where was he supposed to take his children on an outing? (Two Marks)(5) What was John Connor's dog called?(6) What are John's foster parents called? (Three Marks)(7) Why does John get suspicious when talking to his stepmother? (Two Marks)(8) Where is Sarah at the start of the film? (Two marks)(9) Who finds John first, the T-800 or the T-1000?(10) What does John's t-shirt say?Pass mark is 10/17- how did you do?