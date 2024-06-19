  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies Terminator Two Quiz!

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
7,584
Reaction score
17,792
vMakY1.gif


(1) What year did Terminator 2 come out?
(2) What year does the plot take place in?
(3) What is Skynet's inventor called? (Three Marks)
(4) Where was he supposed to take his children on an outing? (Two Marks)
(5) What was John Connor's dog called?

(6) What are John's foster parents called? (Three Marks)
(7) Why does John get suspicious when talking to his stepmother? (Two Marks)
(8) Where is Sarah at the start of the film? (Two marks)
(9) Who finds John first, the T-800 or the T-1000?
(10) What does John's t-shirt say?

(1) 1991
(2) 1995
(3) Miles Bennett Dyson
(4) Raging Waters (water park)
(5) Max

(6) Todd and Janelle Voight
(7) 'She's never normally this nice', and Max is barking (dogs find human-looking terminators suspicious and bark at them, at least in the early films). Of course it's actually the T-1000, impersonating Janelle.
(8) Pescadero State Hospital (You can have a mark for 'mental hospital'.)
(9) The T-1000 (by less than a minute)
(10) Public Enemy

Pass mark is 10/17- how did you do?
 
Wasn't the T800 the first to get a visual on John? While on his bike, riding to the mall?
 
1,5,8 and 9 were the only ones I remembered
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

650lb Sumo
Home Alone Quiz!
Replies
16
Views
595
sleepwalk
sleepwalk
650lb Sumo
Movies Ghostbusters Quiz! Who you gonna call?
Replies
9
Views
548
Gene Tunney
Gene Tunney
650lb Sumo
Movies Goonies Quiz!
Replies
16
Views
390
Spounman
Spounman
650lb Sumo
US Presidents Quiz!
Replies
7
Views
279
Tone C
T
650lb Sumo
D-Day Quiz!
Replies
18
Views
363
Tone C
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,770
Messages
55,716,009
Members
174,911
Latest member
steviaandweed

Share this page

Back
Top