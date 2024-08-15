Authors Quiz!

Can you name the authors of these books and plays?

I've also put the publication years in the answers, if you want to try to get those, but they aren't part of the quiz.

(1) Dracula
(2) Macbeth
(3) Frankenstein
(4) The Silence of the Lambs series (Red Dragon, The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal and Hannibal Rising)
(5) The Lord of the Rings

(6) Moby Dick
(7) Don Quixote
(8) Crime and Punishment
(9) White Fang
(10) The Name of the Rose

(1) Bram Stoker - 1897
(2) William Shakespeare - 1623
(3) Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley (dubious) - 1818
(4) William Thomas Harris III - 1981, 1988, 1999 and 2006
(5) John Ronald Reuel Tolkien - 1954 and 1955

(6) Herman Melville - 1851
(7) Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra - 1605 (Part One) and 1615 (Part Two)
(8) Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky - 1866
(9) John Griffith Chaney, aka Jack London - 1906
(10) Umberto Eco - 1980

The pass mark is 6/10! How did you do?
 
Stoker, Bard, Shelley, ?, Tolk, Melville, Cervantes, Dostoevsky, London???, Eco

No clue who did Silence. Don't read much modern fiction. Should give it a go though.
 
8/10. Missed Silence of the Lambs and The Name of the Rose.

Those Illustrated Classics and a basic high school education really paid off for this post.
 
