Authors Quiz!

Can you name the authors of these books and plays?I've also put the publication years in the answers, if you want to try to get those, but they aren't part of the quiz.(1) Dracula(2) Macbeth(3) Frankenstein(4) The Silence of the Lambs series (Red Dragon, The Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal and Hannibal Rising)(5) The Lord of the Rings(6) Moby Dick(7) Don Quixote(8) Crime and Punishment(9) White Fang(10) The Name of the RoseThe pass mark is 6/10! How did you do?