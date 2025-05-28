Movies Out of the top 30 IMDB movies - What is your rating for each film?

These are my ratings.

TBD - Movies I have to watch again or haven't seen.

1. Shawshank Redemption - 10
2. The Godfather - 10
3. The Dark Knight - 9
4. The Godfather Part II - 7
5. 12 Angry Men - 10
6. The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King - TBD
7. Schindler's List - 10
8. Pulp Fiction - 4
9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring - TBD
10. The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly - TBD
11. Forrest Gump - 10
12. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers - TBD
13. Fight Club - 9
14. Inception - TBD
15. Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back - 10
16. The Matrix - 10
17. Goodfellas - 9
18. Interstellar - 10
19. One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - 10
20. Se7en - 10
21. It's a Wonderful Life - 10
22. The Silence of the Lambs - 10
23. Seven Samurai - TBD
24. Saving Private Ryan - 10
25. City of God - TBD
26. The Green Mile - 8
27. Life is Beautiful - 9
28. Terminator 2: Judgement Day - TBD
29. Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope - 8
30. Back to the Future - 10
 
