Spoiler (1) Weyland-Yutani

(2) Omni Consumer Products (you can have a mark for OCP)

(3) Tyrell

(4) Cyberdyne Systems

(5) SPECTRE



(6) Ingen (Biosyn since 2022) (one mark for either - one mark max)

(7) the International Contract Agency (you can have a mark for ICA) (Providence since 2012) (one mark for either - one mark max)

(8) Union Aerospace Corporation (you can have a mark for UAC)

(9) INGSOC

(10) Blackwater

What were the evil corporations/organisations in these works of fiction?(1) Alien(2) Robocop(3) Blade Runner(4) Terminator(5) James Bond(6) Jurassic Park(7) Hitman(8) Doom(9) 1984(10) Not fiction: the US PMC that did the following (mainly during the Iraq War): extraordinary rendition, waterboarding, arms smuggling, money laundering, tax evasion, child prostitution, murdering civilians, including children, and 17 people at the Nissour Square massacre, threatening to kill a US State Department Investigator investigating them.The pass mark is 6/10! How did you do?