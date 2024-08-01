650lb Sumo
What were the evil corporations/organisations in these works of fiction?
(1) Alien
(2) Robocop
(3) Blade Runner
(4) Terminator
(5) James Bond
(6) Jurassic Park
(7) Hitman
(8) Doom
(9) 1984
(10) Not fiction: the US PMC that did the following (mainly during the Iraq War): extraordinary rendition, waterboarding, arms smuggling, money laundering, tax evasion, child prostitution, murdering civilians, including children, and 17 people at the Nissour Square massacre, threatening to kill a US State Department Investigator investigating them.
(1) Weyland-Yutani
(2) Omni Consumer Products (you can have a mark for OCP)
(3) Tyrell
(4) Cyberdyne Systems
(5) SPECTRE
(6) Ingen (Biosyn since 2022) (one mark for either - one mark max)
(7) the International Contract Agency (you can have a mark for ICA) (Providence since 2012) (one mark for either - one mark max)
(8) Union Aerospace Corporation (you can have a mark for UAC)
(9) INGSOC
(10) Blackwater
The pass mark is 6/10! How did you do?
