How hilarious would that be if Jon got stripped/vacated for wanting to fight Pereira only for Tom to fight Pereira?He's champion now. Defending against Gane or Pereira
Francis getting koed for sure.Hoping he quits UFC, signs with PFL, and fights Francis.
Considering it's Tom doing the announcement, and it's fast, probably means no Jones/Aspinall. I wish we got it, but atleast HW division can move forward. Will be happy to see Tom as champ because he might actually be active.
Watching people suddenly shift to how awesome it will be to see that fight would be hilarious.
Tom can't be making any actual major belt announcements. Jon's the actual champ and the UFC's the promotion. The real belt's decided by their moves and would be coming from them. If Jon's vacating he'll announce it, just like he did when he vacated LHW, and if he's being stripped the UFC would be doing it, again like they did at LHW.Considering it's Tom doing the announcement, and it's fast, probably means no Jones/Aspinall. I wish we got it, but atleast HW division can move forward. Will be happy to see Tom as champ because he might actually be active.