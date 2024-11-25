Tweak896 said: Considering it's Tom doing the announcement, and it's fast, probably means no Jones/Aspinall. I wish we got it, but atleast HW division can move forward. Will be happy to see Tom as champ because he might actually be active. Click to expand...

Tom can't be making any actual major belt announcements. Jon's the actual champ and the UFC's the promotion. The real belt's decided by their moves and would be coming from them. If Jon's vacating he'll announce it, just like he did when he vacated LHW, and if he's being stripped the UFC would be doing it, again like they did at LHW.Apart from something sponsorship/media related, fight wise Tom could probably just be announcing he's not fighting again unless it's for the real belt, whether as a unification, a promotion and defence of it, or for a new vacant one.It's the only stand he could take. I mean if he wants to defend his interim again go ahead I guess, but who would that even be against? Gane/Volkov 2? Just wait and see if you could get Jon or an undisputed match against them.