Tom Aspinall ends fights in two minutes, two seconds, a UFC record

I think it would be a great fight that could go either way . I do favor Aspinal but Jones is a calculated motherfucker with great gamplanning. And he isn't afraid to cheat . You know damn well hes gonna go for Toms knee in that fight .



That being said , I really think the reason Dana doesn't want to do Jones vs Aspinal is because he doesn't want everyone at the top of the division be out since both Stipe and Jones are likely to hang it up after their bout.

If Jones fights Aspinal they both get injured Stipe isn't gonna fuckin swoop in and put a dent in current heavyweight division .



I don't agree with any of that though, I think Jones vs Aspinal is the fight to make .

Let Stipe stay retired and have Tom and Jon unify the belts .

If Jon and Stipe still want to fight they can do it afterwards .

And tbh I would actually be interested in the fight then unlike now where it's just bullshit holding up the division.