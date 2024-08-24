Tom Aspinall ends fights in two minutes, two seconds, a UFC record

well never know at this rate. with the belt held up.... even if jones beats tipe and agrees to fight tom, then we wont see tom fight for another 2-3 years cause of more hold up.
 
Tom’s the number one HW in the world right now. There shouldn’t be a debate. Jon and Frank haven’t fought in a bit and also not often enough to deserve this distinction. Frankly I don’t even care if Tom fights either as they’re both irrelevant atm.
 
Jones beat nothing but top competition his entire career who says Jones doesnt just destroy Tom .....

.and thats why these threads make no sense
 
I think it would be a great fight that could go either way . I do favor Aspinal but Jones is a calculated motherfucker with great gamplanning. And he isn't afraid to cheat . You know damn well hes gonna go for Toms knee in that fight .

That being said , I really think the reason Dana doesn't want to do Jones vs Aspinal is because he doesn't want everyone at the top of the division be out since both Stipe and Jones are likely to hang it up after their bout.
If Jones fights Aspinal they both get injured Stipe isn't gonna fuckin swoop in and put a dent in current heavyweight division .

I don't agree with any of that though, I think Jones vs Aspinal is the fight to make .
Let Stipe stay retired and have Tom and Jon unify the belts .
If Jon and Stipe still want to fight they can do it afterwards .
And tbh I would actually be interested in the fight then unlike now where it's just bullshit holding up the division.
 
Thy said:
well never know at this rate. with the belt held up.... even if jones beats tipe and agrees to fight tom, then we wont see tom fight for another 2-3 years cause of more hold up.
Click to expand...
It's been more than obvious that Jones ain't never fighting Tom, and we all know why, because he's gay.
 
Jones will never fight Aspinall because of the unpredictability. That insane combination of speed, size and power - there is no predictability with that.
 
Portland8242 said:
Jones will never fight Aspinall because of the unpredictability. That insane combination of speed, size and power - there is no predictability with that.
Click to expand...

Yup, Jon absolutely loves to study "the tape" on fighters, and with Tom having the shortest average fight time in the UFC, there isn't much tape to be studied. It must be a terrifying thought for Jon.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media Jon Anik disagrees with Dana White “Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall never f***ing happening” willing to bet big money on it
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
1K
Lord Pyjamas
Lord Pyjamas
Black9
Media Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall Come Face To Face For First Time Ever And..
6 7 8
Replies
150
Views
7K
Urluberluu
Urluberluu
Captain Herb
Jon just wanted to swim a few laps, Twitter blasted him anyway
2
Replies
24
Views
862
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO
C
What would Alex's legacy be if he defeated Aspinall at HW to win the belt and be 3 division champion but then loses to Jon Jones?
Replies
16
Views
802
cburm
cburm
Captain Herb
News Calls intensify for Jones to be stripped, DJ weighs in. Blaydes says Jones is all talk, he and Tom are fighting for the real belt.
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
7K
ferrisjso
ferrisjso

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,875
Messages
56,081,388
Members
175,063
Latest member
yodog

Share this page

Back
Top