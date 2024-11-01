Media Tom Aspinall Attending UFC 309 "Do Media, Cause A Few Scenes, MAKE Winner Fight Him"

Anyone think Stipe or Jones will ACTUALLY stay and fight him if he goes wild at UFC 309?


 
Unless tom attack Stipe and Jones and caught on camera like Conor bus incident, I doubt they'd fight him.

I dont wanna see Jon fight Tom either. I like both guys. Would love to see them both destroy Francis Cannou though.
 
He means try to goad them into accepting an official bout with him next.

He does not mean be Dillon the Douchebag Denis and try to get Jon to jump out of the cage and attack him.
 
Excited to see post fighter interview if Jones wins.
 
Tom is too respectful. Can’t picture him causing a scene . More along the lines of “mate I’m just asking for a chance “ Jones doesn’t respect that being the psychopath he is. He’ll just ignore him.

He needs to say something to rattle his ego.
 
It sets up the chance for Jones to say "one more" and call out Aspinall. Either way fans win.
 
I don’t think Aspinall needs to do anything crazy to goad Jones into a fight.

It’ll ultimately come down to whether Dana/UFC is willing to pay Jones the type of money he’ll require to take that ass whooping against Aspinall.

But in the meantime it doesn’t hurt for Aspinall to keep building interest in this fight and get more people to know about him.
 
Red Lantern said:
Unless tom attack Stipe and Jones and caught on camera like Conor bus incident, I doubt they'd fight him.

I dont wanna see Jon fight Tom either. I like both guys. Would love to see them both destroy Francis Cannou though.
One of them will have to fight him or vacate the title.
 
Honestly, can't wait for this stupid fight to be over with. Fans need a chance to be excited about the division. Tom just needs to keep running though people.
<{danayeah}>
Feels like the Pride/Strikeforce/Bellator/PFL champ showing up to the UFC presser.

Not even throwing shade at Tom.
Really throwing shade at the UFC for how they handled this.

Fans would respond better if Jones didn't hold titles for beating one guy (in the division).
Gane felt like an entry fight.
Beating former champ Stipe ...
feels like a title-contender fight.
Facing Tom feels like the title fight.

Somehow, Tom is out here looking foolish.
Trying to promote a non-existent fight because he is grossly under paid for a champ.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Jones wouldn't. But Stipe on a win over Jones? I could see him being the type of guy to take that as, "See, I can still do this," and take that attitude onto another defense. He definitely seems more the 'needs to lose in order to retire' guy than Jones
I highly highly doubt Dana wouldn't force a Jones vs Stipe 2 in a heartbeat if Jones loses.
 
