This must be wrong - Ian Garry Vs MVP

You mean back when every fighter actually fought at least twice a year and cards could be stacked? Ya I remember that.Would of been a prelim level fight, back when UFC was still As Real As It Gets
Yeah, it has to be on the main card. That's the most interesting fight for me.It's on the main card.
To be fair they hire idiots and give them official sounding job titles but Jon Jones is supposed to do that job but he won't go near an Intern Champion.UFC interns strike again
Garry vs Daniel Rodriguez is probably his most impressive performance.What fight of each of these guys do you suggest? I'd like to see what each one brings to the fight and it'd be nice to have a few fights to watch when I get home. Thanks in advance if anyone replies.
Should have been a 5 round co main, don't get why ortega is in that slot
Cool, thanks Ares. Will watch later tonight. Page has lots more content so he'll be simple to find stuff.Garry vs Daniel Rodriguez is probably his most impressive performance.