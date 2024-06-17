  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

This must be wrong - Ian Garry Vs MVP

Neck&Neck said:
Would of been a prelim level fight, back when UFC was still As Real As It Gets
Click to expand...
You mean back when every fighter actually fought at least twice a year and cards could be stacked? Ya I remember that.

Now once they get to the top 5, they turn into drama queens on social media and fight once a year.
 
I think Ian Garry gets exposed. He got ranked highly due to beating Magny and Neil who are themselves both overrated.

Independent MMA rankings have Magny and Neil at #19 and #15 respectively. The UFC ranks them at #12 & #10 respectively. Exactly how does beating them earn Garry a #7 spot? It happened because Geoff Neil himself was overranked by beating Vicente Luque. One fight catapulted him from around #20 to #6 in a single fight. This should never be allowed to happen.

Ian Garry should be ranked at around #14 in the UFC welterweight divsion, and MVP has potential to reach the top 5. I think MVP smokes this overrated clown.
 
What fight of each of these guys do you suggest? I'd like to see what each one brings to the fight and it'd be nice to have a few fights to watch when I get home. Thanks in advance if anyone replies.
 
CHUTE_BOXE78 said:
What fight of each of these guys do you suggest? I'd like to see what each one brings to the fight and it'd be nice to have a few fights to watch when I get home. Thanks in advance if anyone replies.
Click to expand...
Garry vs Daniel Rodriguez is probably his most impressive performance.
 
Poirierfan said:
Yeah, it has to be on the main card. That's the most interesting fight for me.
Click to expand...
Shano123 said:
Should have been a 5 round co main, don't get why ortega is in that slot
Click to expand...

I saw a clip of Garry saying he was going to get on the phone to Hunter to try and get it to be 5 rounds.

Not sure what came of it, but yeah, does not seem like a prelim deal
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Would you like to see Ian Garry fight MVP?
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Dorkman
Dorkman
IronGolem007
Ian Garry didn't Win / Geoff Neal Failed
2 3
Replies
50
Views
2K
r-harper-1
r-harper-1
JoeRowe
Media Ian Garry has a new opponent on the table for UFC 303
2 3 4
Replies
79
Views
3K
DC23
DC23
svmr_db
Media Ian Garry not interested in fight vs MVP: "His number's (ranking) not higher than mine"
8 9 10
Replies
188
Views
7K
Tapatio
Tapatio
MigitAs
Garry is like Wonderboy without the kicks
2
Replies
22
Views
978
AstralPanda
AstralPanda

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,603
Messages
55,706,075
Members
174,906
Latest member
bakedboy

Share this page

Back
Top