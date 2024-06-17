This must be wrong - Ian Garry Vs MVP

I think Ian Garry gets exposed. He got ranked highly due to beating Magny and Neil who are themselves both overrated.



Independent MMA rankings have Magny and Neil at #19 and #15 respectively. The UFC ranks them at #12 & #10 respectively. Exactly how does beating them earn Garry a #7 spot? It happened because Geoff Neil himself was overranked by beating Vicente Luque. One fight catapulted him from around #20 to #6 in a single fight. This should never be allowed to happen.



Ian Garry should be ranked at around #14 in the UFC welterweight divsion, and MVP has potential to reach the top 5. I think MVP smokes this overrated clown.