Media Shavkat vs Ian Garry Old Sparring Footage Leaked - Ian Garry Can Win?

Anyone think Ian Garry has a chance?
His non-exciting evasive striking style might be the kryptonite to Shavkat

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ro" dir="ltr">Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry sparring <a href="https://t.co/BJFPdzRcYX">pic.twitter.com/BJFPdzRcYX</a></p>&mdash; MMA Mania (@mmamania) <a href="">November 18, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
 
