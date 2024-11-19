Black9
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 1,576
- Reaction score
- 8,031
Anyone think Ian Garry has a chance?
His non-exciting evasive striking style might be the kryptonite to Shavkat
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ro" dir="ltr">Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry sparring <a href="https://t.co/BJFPdzRcYX">pic.twitter.com/BJFPdzRcYX</a></p>— MMA Mania (@mmamania) <a href="">November 18, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
His non-exciting evasive striking style might be the kryptonite to Shavkat
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ro" dir="ltr">Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Garry sparring <a href="https://t.co/BJFPdzRcYX">pic.twitter.com/BJFPdzRcYX</a></p>— MMA Mania (@mmamania) <a href="">November 18, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>