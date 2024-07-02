This is why Jiri is still the best LHW (aside from Poatan)

Jiri -Hill is a fight I want to see as well.I want to see Jiri vs Hill or Magomed next.
The man is 30-5. His last loss to someone that wasn't named Alex Pereira was 2015. Could he have gameplanned/trained better for Poatan? Sure. But the guy is one of the best LHW's in the world. It's just unfortunate that he's in the era with Poatan. Kinda like how it's unfortunate that Max Holloway fought in the same era as Volk.because he is trying to look cool by hitting trees and other weird shit he does in public?. he leaves all his punches hanging.....he doesnt pull them back. this is tailor made for poatans left hook. of course Jiri didnt learn anything and got tagged again and again in the rematch.
for all the samurai and spiritual bull crap that he is spouting, Jiri has a very very very low fight IQ and these videos are not cool.
they are cool to 16 year olds. to normal people these videos show how fake Jiri can be and that he is not focussing on improving but on trivial bullshit.
They are cool as hell. Jirimania continues.because he is trying to look cool by hitting trees and other weird shit he does in public?. he leaves all his punches hanging.....he doesnt pull them back. this is tailor made for poatans left hook. of course Jiri didnt learn anything and got tagged again and again in the rematch.
for all the samurai and spiritual bull crap that he is spouting, Jiri has a very very very low fight IQ and these videos are not cool.
they are cool to 16 year olds. to normal people these videos show how fake Jiri can be and that he is not focussing on improving but on trivial bullshit.
because he is trying to look cool by hitting trees and other weird shit he does in public?. he leaves all his punches hanging.....he doesnt pull them back. this is tailor made for poatans left hook. of course Jiri didnt learn anything and got tagged again and again in the rematch.
for all the samurai and spiritual bull crap that he is spouting, Jiri has a very very very low fight IQ and these videos are not cool.
they are cool to 16 year olds. to normal people these videos show how fake Jiri can be and that he is not focussing on improving but on trivial bullshit.
What the fuck are you talking aboutSo he just has two top 10 ufc wins, and both guys nearly finished him.
Lets do this properSo he just has two top 10 ufc wins, and both guys nearly finished him.