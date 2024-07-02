  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

This is why Jiri is still the best LHW (aside from Poatan)

Jiri is a cool cat. I hope he doesn't take this loss too seriously (like retire). He is still a beast. He had a bad game plan, though.
 
FrankDux said:
because he is trying to look cool by hitting trees and other weird shit he does in public?. he leaves all his punches hanging.....he doesnt pull them back. this is tailor made for poatans left hook. of course Jiri didnt learn anything and got tagged again and again in the rematch.
for all the samurai and spiritual bull crap that he is spouting, Jiri has a very very very low fight IQ and these videos are not cool.

they are cool to 16 year olds. to normal people these videos show how fake Jiri can be and that he is not focussing on improving but on trivial bullshit.
 
Hassan Mouzine said:
The man is 30-5. His last loss to someone that wasn't named Alex Pereira was 2015. Could he have gameplanned/trained better for Poatan? Sure. But the guy is one of the best LHW's in the world. It's just unfortunate that he's in the era with Poatan. Kinda like how it's unfortunate that Max Holloway fought in the same era as Volk.
 
#5 Rakic. He was super close to losing
#9 Oezdemir rocked him several times.

Has not fought

#2 Ankalaev
#3 Hill
#4 Jan
#6
#7
#8
#10

So he just has two top 10 ufc wins, and both guys nearly finished him.

So this thread is just pure speculation and bs.

He just suffered his 4 knockout loss and nearly got knocked out twice.

He will always be a 50:50 to 70:30 fighter because his chin is starting to get worse and his defense isn't there.
 
Hassan Mouzine said:
They are cool as hell. Jirimania continues.
 
Hassan Mouzine said:
I think it's the 6-11 year-olds who are super impressed by these videos. It's the too cool for school teenagers 13-16 who think it's fake and cringy, like you.
 
Harlekin said:
So he just has two top 10 ufc wins, and both guys nearly finished him.
What the fuck are you talking about

everyone he beat was in the top 10
 
Harlekin said:
So he just has two top 10 ufc wins, and both guys nearly finished him.
Lets do this proper

Knocked out top 10 Oezdemir
Oezdemir out for a year after this KO

Knocked out top 10 Reyes
Reyes out for almost two years after this KO

Submitted CHAMPION Glover

Knocked out top 10 Rakic
 
