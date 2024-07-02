This is why Jiri is still the best LHW (aside from Poatan)

because he is trying to look cool by hitting trees and other weird shit he does in public?. he leaves all his punches hanging.....he doesnt pull them back. this is tailor made for poatans left hook. of course Jiri didnt learn anything and got tagged again and again in the rematch.

for all the samurai and spiritual bull crap that he is spouting, Jiri has a very very very low fight IQ and these videos are not cool.



they are cool to 16 year olds. to normal people these videos show how fake Jiri can be and that he is not focussing on improving but on trivial bullshit.