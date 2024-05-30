Deorum said: A thermonuclear deterrent is a stronger form of national security than any amount of equipment or manpower but it has to be credible and maintained. The UK hasn't had a successful test launch since 2012. Meanwhile, the US has conducted dozens of them using the same SLBMs pooled from literally the exact same physical location and assembly plant. This is largely because UK tests are conducted so infrequently, but again... Click to expand...

Size of Royal Navy's warship fleet is pathetic, says chairman of defence select committee At a time of tension around the world, the Royal Navy is thinly spread in meeting its commitments, experts tell Sky News.

The British armed forces aren't worth much nowadays and the Navy seems to be particularly bad. Maybe because it requires more advanced technology and qualified people to keep warships going than the Army or Air Force use. As we deteriorate into a shithole Third World country those functions go first. I don't follow military news but there's been a string of embarrassing failures in the Navy which I've heard accidentally. Apart from the missile failures:Officers having sex with lower ranks, at sea, and behaving unprofessionally (both male officers with female sailors and female officers with male sailors); people being drunk on duty, including in the boomer submarines; people being kicked out for using cocaine, including boomer submarine crew (who obviously are more carefully vetted than the crews of other ships); ships running aground; warfare officers (the ones who control the boat/ship's movement and are in overall charge) being about to crush the submarine by sending it too deep, but engineers noticing and stopping them; fires on board; only one of the two aircraft carriers works; ships can't sail in water that is too warm; most of the marine officers' specialisations have been removed; something in an F-35 failed during take off at sea and it drove off the bow and went to the bottom, and the pilot ejected (an F-35 costs over £100 million, figures vary); this is just what I remember, a search would turn up more.I watched a Navy series filmed in maybe 2022 set on one of the boomers and one thing after another was breaking, they had a fire, then in an unrelated incident one of the two scrubbers failed and everyone was nervously doing their jobs in masks until they fixed it, then something in the plumbing broke and no one could use any toilet for a few hours, then a rating burnt his hand and they decided it was too serious for him to just be treated on board, so they surfaced to send him over to a surface ship, meaning everyone now knew where the sub was when it's supposed to be secret. All on one mission. It was pathetic.The Navy has four boomers (Vanguard class) but the last I heard only two of them are seaworthy, and they don't go to sea at the same time, so if someone sunk the one at sea there would be no eggs in another basket, for a while at least.Edit:In 1982 the UK had 43 frigates and 12 destroyers; it now [2019] has 13 and six respectively.There were 160,000 regular troops in the Army in 1982, now there are 75,000. So you could fit the Army in Wembley Stadium.