International Trump is a Disaster for the US Brand - Needlessly

Whether you love or hate Trump we all need to recognize that his is a disaster at managing the US brand internationally. His tariffs and boorish behavior has caused a backlash across the world and leading to a boycott of US goods. These are all self inflected woulds, there is no need to behave the way he does. In fact, his behavior and mouth need to needless headaches and heartaches for American business and people.

International tourism alone is over a trillion dollar industry. I know that my state's biggest foreign visitor has been Canada which will probably take a huge hit. We are seeing agricultural boycotts not as well as wine and spirits.

No there is no need for Trump to be as abrasive as he has been and it significantly hurts the US brand.

Can anyone justify this shit?
 
They're boycotting US f'n war planes, bud.

It's hard to fathom the US sinking any lower.
 
I think Trump went the wrong way about tariffs and it's really pissed a lot people off. His attitude seems negative to anybody that isn't American. Maybe he will change his tune soon and realize his bluff has been called.
 
What gets me is that there is no reason to be a jerk and many reasons to be a gentleman. It's just crazy, like he is intentionally trying to cause a recession. Then the billionaire folks can buy stuff up on the cheap.

Where are the republicans speaking up on this? Are they so terrified or are they on board with a stock market crash?
 
He just won a landslide election based almost solely on a prolonged campaign of negativity, identity politics, culture wars, and bullish behaviour.

When your country rewards abhorrent behaviour, why change on the international platform?

I mean, we know the answers to "why change", the man wasn't popular on the international stage to begin with, but it's probably his logic. That he's dialed it up to 11 is bizarre, but understandable. He probably looks at Putin and sees that as model behaviour. Take what you want, screw everyone else, but it's not going to work for him.
 
I'm American and his attitude seems negative to me too
 
I have found that foreigners love the weak US president. They gush over them not realizing they are wolf's in sheep clothing. Trump says publicly what they quietly say. Worried about the " brand". This country doesn't need to worry about the brand. Take care of our cou try that is what the clear mandate he was given after 4 years of mismanagement is. I will be the first to admit I don't understand the silly comments about Greenland and Canada are about. I wish he would keep that stuff to himself.
Also on a fair note the rate of Canadiams complaining about the mess their country has become is stunning. I used to vacation every August there so still stay in touch with people and that country seems to have gone off a cliff since 2020.
 
