Whether you love or hate Trump we all need to recognize that his is a disaster at managing the US brand internationally. His tariffs and boorish behavior has caused a backlash across the world and leading to a boycott of US goods. These are all self inflected woulds, there is no need to behave the way he does. In fact, his behavior and mouth need to needless headaches and heartaches for American business and people.



International tourism alone is over a trillion dollar industry. I know that my state's biggest foreign visitor has been Canada which will probably take a huge hit. We are seeing agricultural boycotts not as well as wine and spirits.



No there is no need for Trump to be as abrasive as he has been and it significantly hurts the US brand.



Can anyone justify this shit?