Crime UK woman arrested for sending fart videos. Passing gas is a criminal act in the United Kingdom

Woman faces 12-month sentence for 'cyber-farting' in bizarre case

A 25-year-old woman from the United Kingdom could be facing time in jail after she was charged with the country's first cyber-farting case.
In one of the most bizarre cybercrime cases we've heard about, a woman has been charged for 'cyber-farting' at her partner's ex-girlfriend.

While the strange act didn't involve her sending legions of angry Ameca robots to expel microchips out of their rears (do they even have them?) on her doorstep, cyber-farting is pretty much exactly what you’d think it is.

In the United Kingdom's first-ever case of cyber-farting, 25-year-old Rhiannon Evans sent several videos over the Christmas period and has now been charged.

Prosecutor Diane Williams had to explain to magistrates in Caernarfon, North Wales, how a number of videos were sent to Evans' ex, where she "proceeds to pass gas by placing the camera on her bottom and passing the gas."

Three videos were reportedly sent on December 22, with four more gas-related incidents spanning the period between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Each video showed "Miss Evans passing wind, her face smiling at the camera."



Sending fart videos in the UK could land you in jail. Grooming gangs are ok but posting fart videos is a crime against humanity.
 
She's not going to prison and the arrest is for harassment rather than specifically farting as she was warned to stop sending the messages and carried on doing it.
 
royal-canadian-mounted-police-gas-mask-v0-x5lkrokr4kc91.jpg
The not so silent assassin.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
She's not going to prison and the arrest is for harassment rather than specifically farting as she was warned to stop sending the messages and carried on doing it.
They could have blocked her number. This is excessive for something that could have easily being fixed by pressing a button.
 
This stanky chick and the fat ass that couldn’t fit in her Lyft should start a tag team

Could be the next Natural Disasters
IMG_0655.jpeg
 
White Whale said:
They could have blocked her number. This is excessive for something that could have easily being fixed by pressing a button.
She got a suspended sentence and community service, she's not even going to prison
 
