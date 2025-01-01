The biggest antifa prosecution is underway in the pacific beach riot of 2921. black bloc twats showed up and began attacking peaceful demonstrators unprovoked, including a group of teens that dared to refuse to move when ordered to do so by the approximately 50 antifa members.



The teens were bear maced (anti-bear spray designed for hikers to scare away bears, reportedly one of the most potent sprays) and beaten with skateboards, causing permanent nerve damage to a 17 year old.



The antifa defendants are being represented by two high powered defense lawyers pro bono (free of charge). These attorneys have repeatedly been admonished by the judge because they continue to refer to the victims as fascists and claiming that the antifa members were defending themselves against nazi aggression.



“ As the criminal trial of two So Cal Antifa members goes into its third week, the public is learning about how one of the notorious Antifa groups organizes and carries out violence against targets.



Jeremy Jonathan White, 41, and Brian Cortez Lightfoot Jr., 27, both of Los Angeles, are accused of carrying out violent attacks on supporters of former President Donald Trump in a felony conspiracy—the first time Antifa suspects have been charged with such a serious felony accusation anywhere in the US. Nine of their co-defendant comrades have already been convicted in plea deals, including Luis Francisco Mora, 32, who took a last-minute plea deal at the start of the trial.



On Jan. 9, 2021, roving mobs of black-clad So Cal Antifa members attacked supporters of Donald Trump and people walking on the boardwalk at Pacific Beach in San Diego County. A dog and his walker were among those maced. Eleven people, about half from Los Angeles County, were indicted in 2022 by a secret grand jury on a total of 29 felonies, including conspiracy to riot, assault and other violent crimes. Prosecutors alleged the defendants engaged in a coordinated conspiracy to riot.



White is accused of two felonies: felony conspiracy to riot, plus felony assault of a man on a bicycle who was documenting the Antifa rioters with his cell phone. Lightfoot is accused of sixteen felonies as the alleged “ringleader” of the attack: conspiracy to riot, plus nine unlawful uses of tear gas charges and six felony assaults on six different victims.



Most of the nine co-defendants who already took plea deals still await sentencing, in which they expect to be sentenced to prison. Two were already sentenced to five years in prison each; their sentences were enhanced by prior outstanding felony charges in unrelated crimes.



The weeks of testimony in the trial so far featured experts on Antifa, detectives, and the victims of the violence that day. Testimony is supported by video evidence captured during the riot and messages sent between the co-conspirators. Just before jury selection, co-defendant Luis Francisco Mora took a last-minute plea deal and admitted to the charge of conspiracy to riot, plus assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.



White surprised the court and prosecutors by entering a plea of “not guilty by reason of insanity.” If he is found guilty at this trial, a follow-up trial will determine his sanity.



‘The Antifa Soldier’



During her opening statements to jurors on April 2, prosecutor Makenzie Harvey showed video footage of violence during the riot that included aerials from a local police helicopter. The jury also saw communications between defendants, including one from Lightfoot, before the riot, in which he stated: “Got a team coming from L.A.” and “I wanna fight!” Lightfoot used the alias “John Wick” on his Signal encrypted communications and had an Antifa logo featuring black and red flags as his avatar photo. One of his confirmed Instagram usernames was “@antifaboyacab5.”



ACAB,” an acronym of “all cops are bastards,” is a slogan used by Antifa and far-left extremists to express hatred of law enforcement and the state. White used the alias “ACAB Man” on Signal and “@theantifasoldier” on Instagram.



Jurors saw an Instagram exchange White had with a comrade after the riot where he appeared to be preparing for another attack and referencing that he had exhausted his supply of chemical sprays from the Pacific Beach riot. “I just ran out of bear mace and pepper gel and was hoping to get those but I should be fine,” White wrote seven days after the riot. They also discussed how to exchange funds through Venmo.





“In my time living in Pacific Beach I have never seen people in body armor and shields, and protests like that,” Cocozza said. He said he was confronted after Antifa protesters took issue with him recording their gathering. His video showed him backing away from the menacing masked group before having his phone hit out of his hands repeatedly (defendant Faraz Martin Talab was recorded first hitting the phone away. Talab already pleaded guilty to his crimes at the riot and is not part of the current trial).





As the video continued playing, defendant White was seen confronting Cocozza and pointing him out to his comrades. Cocozza was then pursued by them. He said that after he had been pepper sprayed, he fled and tried to help a man who was knocked off his bicycle during the beach riot. Cocozza said the man “was getting beaten to death” by assailants using a stick, skateboard, taser, fists and their feet in the attack. Evidence video of the incident showed a man alleged to be Lightfoot using a wooden staff to strike Cocozza on his back during this time.



During cross-examination, defense attorney Briggs suggested Cocozza provoked people by swearing at them when he was confronted.



Police Commander Testifies



In the second week of testimony, San Diego Police captain Matt Novak was called as a witness. He testified that people in the pro-Trump group were law-abiding, but people in the larger crowd in black were committing unlawful acts. He said that day was the most violent protest he experienced in his law enforcement career. Defense attorneys, left-wing media and Antifa supporters have tried to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the current prosecution by highlighting that no right-wing people are defendants in this riot case.



“I had no legal means to declare unlawful assembly against the other [right-wing] side because they were not being unlawful,” Novak said. “It was the violence of that group [Antifa] that came, that brought the violence.” He asserted that the locals who attended the “Patriot March” were nonviolent and that the responding “counter-protestors” came from elsewhere, including Los Angeles, to bring violence to the suburban beach community.



During cross-examination, attorney Briggs showed the jurors a photograph of a right-wing rally attendee who allegedly wore a sheathed knife on his hip but was not arrested or prosecuted. “They can carry a knife in a sheath, wearing the knife itself is not illegal,” Novak told the defense attorneys, although he noted that switchblades are illegal in California, and brandishing a knife could be unlawful.



Novak defended his officers for not intervening when people were being assaulted by Antifa. Many conservative activists and media have criticized police departments across the US for not reacting when conservative protesters are assaulted by far-left extremists. The captain said decisions were made to “keep discipline” and that officers were instructed not to be baited out of their lines. Novak said he announced an unlawful assembly after police were hit with rocks and projectiles from the Antifa side.



Unbroken String of Convictions



Nine other Antifa co-defendants have already been convicted in the case that has taken more than three years to prosecute: Alexander Akridge-Jacobs, 33, Jesse Merel Cannon, 33, Joseph Austin Gaskins, 23, Christian Martinez, 25, Samuel Howard Ogden, 26, Bryan Rivera, 22, Faraz Martin Talab, 29, Erich Yach, 40, and Luis Francisco Mora, 32.

One defendant, violent trans activist Erich “Nikki” Yach was the first to be convicted in September 2022, and he was sentenced to nearly five years in state prison. His sentence was enhanced due to him having outstanding felonies for other crimes when he rioted. He could be released as early as October 2024, according to the California inmate locator webpage.



In February, co-conspirator Jesse Merel Cannon was sentenced to two years in prison for the 2021 Antifa riot case, plus three more years for a separate violent felony assault case that was included in his plea deal. While out on bail on separate violent charges, Cannon assaulted a woman and a teen at the Pacific Beach riot. Before he pleaded guilty, it was revealed by prosecutors that he had an Antifa girlfriend in the San Diego Public Defender’s office who allegedly had access to information about victims and witnesses in this high-profile case. Leah Madbak even posed with Cannon in front of Antifa propaganda.



The trial is in its third week of testimony, and closing arguments are predicted for next Monday, April 22. The jury is nine women and three men, with four alternate jurors. The defense began to present their case this week, with White taking the witness box in his own defense. White and Lightfoot’s attorneys are setting up a defense claim where the assault victims are to blame for being attacked by the black bloc mob.