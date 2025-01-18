The UFC seriously needs to consider cutting Arman, even if just temporarily.

First things first, I don't really like the name 'Arman'... it's a bit too 'external' for my taste. Instead, I will be referring to Arman as 'Mark' throughout this thread.



What Mark did really disgusted me. I understand that there's a lot of politics and self-interest in the fight game but this is a whole new low.



For whatever reason, Mark decided to pull out of his bout against Islam the day before the fight. We still don't know the real reason. Is it an injury, or did Mark just get cold feet? We all knew Islam was going to win the rematch.



I heard rumors that it was back pain. If this is due to a pre-existing injury, why didn't Mark disclose this to Dana and them? That way, a back-up fighter could have been prepared. Very unprofessional.



It's unprecedented for a fighter to turn up to a press conference - with all of his countrymen in attendance - and to pretend you're going to fight. There's no way he didn't have suspicions or doubts already.



What makes things worse, is that we're wasting a true championship bout from happening. That French guy Islam's facing isn't champion material.



I think the UFC needs to send a message and cut Mark from the roster, even if it's just temporarily. Mark can return once he's learned his lesson and conducts himself like a proper professional fighter. It's bad enough he assaulted a fan, but to ruin a hyped-up main event like this.......... unforgivable.