  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Will Arman get another shot????

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
763
Reaction score
1,017
Whether it's his fault or not, we've seen similiar situations like this pan out before. Fighter loses his opportunity due to injury. Is out for a minute. Takes a tune up fight. Loses, and never has another chance.
Or, Islam loses the title or moves up a weight class, before Arman is able to fight again.

What do you think?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AdamWarlock
why do i get the vibe arman is gonna get snubbed for title fight
2
Replies
20
Views
850
filthybliss
filthybliss
A
Islam will probably lose to Arman at UFC 311...
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
5K
King in the North
King in the North
garbohydrates
Media Makhachev is a fraud who will be destroyed by Arman.
3 4 5
Replies
92
Views
2K
BangBang
BangBang
K
Media Islam wants to fight Holloway instead of Armen
6 7 8
Replies
146
Views
12K
wrb
W

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,411
Messages
56,776,083
Members
175,398
Latest member
JakobTheKing

Share this page

Back
Top