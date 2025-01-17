Will Arman get another shot????

Lionheart7167
Whether it's his fault or not, we've seen similiar situations like this pan out before. Fighter loses his opportunity due to injury. Is out for a minute. Takes a tune up fight. Loses, and never has another chance.
Or, Islam loses the title or moves up a weight class, before Arman is able to fight again.
What do you think?
