The UFC is pretty much dead, to me

What fight, or fighter, are people actually excited about?



ATM it's MVP and no one else. For me.

UFC's roster is mostly filled with drama queens who doesn't bring any actual noteworthy fighting prowess.

Belal has been on an impressive streak, but so fuggin what?

Leons a great fighter... so eh... yea...

Khamzat, Conor, Izzy... and if you go back further... Silva, GSP, Jones... All gone. Among many others.

the only one with an 'aura' is Peirera.

Or it could legit just be me that MMA seems so bland these days.



Can't remember the last time I was excited about a PPV