The UFC is pretty much dead, to me

Jarvan

Jarvan

What fight, or fighter, are people actually excited about?

ATM it's MVP and no one else. For me.
UFC's roster is mostly filled with drama queens who doesn't bring any actual noteworthy fighting prowess.
Belal has been on an impressive streak, but so fuggin what?
Leons a great fighter... so eh... yea...
Khamzat, Conor, Izzy... and if you go back further... Silva, GSP, Jones... All gone. Among many others.
the only one with an 'aura' is Peirera.
Or it could legit just be me that MMA seems so bland these days.

Can't remember the last time I was excited about a PPV
 
You don't get excited for Alex Pereira?
 
Agree if I'm honest.

Only Aspinall & Poatan have that aura for me, these days.
JBJ to a lesser degree.

Excited to see how Paddy's career pans out too (I'm from the UK) and will root for Leon Scott also.

But the rest, yep, its just not that compelling to me.
 
Its either just getting older or part of the cycle. There isn't always destined to be a super exciting fight ever card. Overall things aren't as fun as they used to be but if there's literally only one fighter you care about it's probably more of a personal problem.
 
giphy.gif
 
If you become a casual for whatever reason. You are not going to know the fighters on the cards. Even some of the prelim fighters on ppv cards.

That’s a choice we all make. If you no longer enjoy watching, then don’t. But why do people feel the need to make these dear diary posts every week? Even when we’ve actually got a good ppv to stream for free. It’s getting really old, and none of you has said a single damn thing we haven’t heard/seen a 100 times before.
 
You lost me at MVP...The 40 year old can crusher who has a padded record. Very nice. Excited for tons of fighters, unfortunately not nearly as many matchups and even less cards though. I sorta feel you. But I care way less about star power than quality these days. If you give me some banger prospect fight vs two world class guys I'm way more interested than seeing played out big named fighters and ceilings capped all action guys.
 
Come watch RIZIN with me tonight, then. It's way more fun than the UFC. Pacquiao is fighting on the card against the Japanese chap, Anpo, who recently "sparred" with Strickland. Come one, come all.
 
agree, unfortunately. i'm barely paying attention anymore. it's just gotten so watered down.
 
None of them have that GSP, Jones, Spider aura but doesn't mean that there isn't still many good fighters and fights left.

Champs alone you have Islam, Topuria, DDP... all great fighters that put on exciting fights. And tons of other top 10 guys.

To single out just Pereira is a very narrow vision.
 
I spy a drama queen for sure

Too many of you whiny ass bitches on this forum
 
TempleoftheDog said:
If you become a casual for whatever reason. You are not going to know the fighters on the cards. Even some of the prelim fighters on ppv cards.

That’s a choice we all make. If you no longer enjoy watching, then don’t. But why do people feel the need to make these dear diary posts every week? Even when we’ve actually got a good ppv to stream for free. It’s getting really old, and none of you has said a single damn thing we haven’t heard/seen a 100 times before.
Well they have to let the whole world know their precious thoughts.

@ TS, I'm not as big a fan as I was the previous decade but I still find great fights every month. If I don't know up and coming stars I just get to know them. The problem is you're a fan of fighters and not the sport. You should overcome your idol worship.
 
