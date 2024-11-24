Enough is enough. Dana needs to step down as president of the UFC.

I'm am sick...........

UFC - and MMA in general - is more popular now than ever before. As a true MMA fan (and I don't mean that in a pretentious or arrogant type of way) I should be happy that more people are enjoy this beautiful sport.

However, as you can see, this is not the case. Writing this with a heavy heart and a clenched fist, I regret to say it but I think I might be done. Dana's crusade to casualize the UFC has gone too far.

Where do I begin?

Let's start with the atrocious (really bad) matchmaking. I've lost count of how many BS championship fights we received the past year. Sean O'Malley x Cheato, Jonny Meat x Stipe, Potent x Roundtree, Leon x Colby, DDP x Adesanya.... The list goes on. So much wasted time and so many wasted opportunities. I'm always left waiting for the next championship bout so I can finally see the best two fighters face off.

Then we have the two graveyard divisions: LHW and HW. The year is almost 2025 and we are still yet to see Potent face a decent wrestler. Anthony Smith and the Black Blubber are still top 10 fighters. We just witnessed Jonny Meat beat a 42 year old man who hasn't won a fight since 2020 - and that was the championship fight for the HW belt. Let that sink in.

I miss the days when the UFC wasn't so political. Dana inviting Trump and his goons to every fight so fighters can publicly kiss his ass and worship him like the second coming of Christ is too cringe inducing for me to handle.

Jonny Meat used to have so much aura back in the day ('hey pussy, are you still there''?). He lost it all the moment he started dancing and kissing Trump's ass after beating a 42 year old man. Personally, I think he should have dedicated that moment to his kids and wife.

I think if Tommy boy wants to fight Jonny, he should shave that stupid musketeer beard. Hide the tatts and get some vitamin D. No offence but who would want Aspinall as the face of the UFC? Zero marketability.

I hate to bring this up but we need to talk about Khabib's brothers. I have nothing but respect for these backwards cavemen but I just wish they wouldn't fight so infrequently. I guess we will see Khamzat again at the tail end of 2025. Maybe Islam will rematch Dan Hooker after he's done rematching Arman?

The Sphere completely flopped. And why was it a Mexican fighter only thing?

I can go on but I think that's enough for now. I apologize for the rant but I had to get these things off my chest.

I'm waiting for the day Dana steps down as president (or he's fired). The integrity of the sport is in shatters but his bosses won't care because profits are up.
 
dana would be mixing paint at home depot if it wasn't for the fertittas. why would he give up his job, which he sucks balls at but is firmly entrenched in? his professional life is a mediocre dipshit's dream come true
 
Enough is enough! Sherdog needs to ban retards to post retarded shit like this.

It's surprising how often we seem the same countless threads by the same countless people


Wahh Dana White sucks!
Wahh I hate the bout order!!
Wahh why is there all this yellow on the posters?
Wahh why do the fighters get paid so little even tho every other org pays so much less???


Waahhhhh
 
i think you are using different words because you cant spell correctly
 
Dana is not in charge of matchmaking. He hasn't been a matchmaker in 25 years.
The people that do matchmaking for the UFC are Sean Shelby & Mick Maynard.
Before that was Joe Silva.
 
Y'all some Michael Chandlers.

Victims of the in-house driveby... Dana says, 'Jump', you guys say 'How high?'
 
Hate for Dana White has really clouded peoples thought process.

Who would you rather have Dana or a a guy like Scott Coker running your business?
 
They're the only org consistently making a profit. The other orgs are headed by literal retards. You're whinging about the best ran organization because you're mad about some matchups that were made, boohoo.
It's sports entertainment, not the fucking olympics.
 
