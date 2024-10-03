The Super Star feel

Do you think there has been in the UFC an unfair advantage to those fighters who have a larger fanbase, those that can sell more, therein getting some special tratment in regards to the fights, in detriment of those that don't sell too much in terms of that "I want to see that fight" appeal? An example I can think of is Shavkat Rakhmonov... the dude clearly has got skills that should have gotten him a title fight long ago, before Bellal did get his chance for sure... and it seems to me that he's the best of the division by far now.
... I remember Joe Rogan saying that Shavkat Rakhmonov (during his fight vs Geoff Neal) is the guy that the hardcore fans want to see, but that he needs to sell it. If so, that's just unfair, since people aren't seeing necessarily the best vs best, but the ones who have a bigger draw with the public.
Or would that be also, largely, due to many champions being more inactive or picky these days? I've read complaints or watched videos talking about belt holders being more inactive and/or more picky about who they are going to fight with.
