The Super Star feel

blaseblase said:



What the heck are you smoking? Are we being trolled? Belal had to work his ass off, go on a 9 fight win streak, get 3 top 5 wins, and still had to wait a year after that to sniff a title shot. Shavkat's best win is a guy Belal beat 3 years ago.



Shavkat is the guy with the hype that is getting pushed into a title fight. What the heck are you smoking? Are we being trolled? Belal had to work his ass off, go on a 9 fight win streak, get 3 top 5 wins, and still had to wait a year after that to sniff a title shot. Shavkat's best win is a guy Belal beat 3 years ago.Shavkat is the guy with the hype that is getting pushed into a title fight. Click to expand...

Well, it adds to my post, actually. If Belah had to wait this much, then it already is showing that there's been a hold up in divisions whenever someone gets the title. I didn't mean to take any merits from Belal, but from what I've been following for years, Rakhmonov seemed by far more impressive, but ok, either him or Belal were deserving the title shot, I just ofc think Shavkat should be the #1, but ok, you are entitled to your opinion.Still though, Shavkat has a 18-0 with no fights ever going to decision. So much so Rakhmonov vs Chimaev has already been a desired match up ever since 2020 or so... to think that Rakhmonov kept winning since then, going so far as to make the fight against wonderboy look easy all while having an injured leg and not being able to use it... it doesn't make sense to me that he still didn't face even more well known guys in the division. Ppl there are scared to face him.Iirc Belal had said he'd defend his title vs Rakhmonov but now he wants to see a Shavkat vs Usman for the title contender... Usman who has lost his last two fight in WW, and he wants the obvious next dude to face him when this new guy is a 18-0, flawless performances... it just doesn't make any sense.