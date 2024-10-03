The Super Star feel

Do you think there has been in the UFC an unfair advantage to those fighters who have a larger fanbase, those that can sell more, therein getting some special tratment in regards to the fights, in detriment of those that don't sell too much in terms of that "I want to see that fight" appeal? An example I can think of is Shavkat Rakhmonov... the dude clearly has got skills that should have gotten him a title fight long ago, before Bellal did get his chance for sure... and it seems to me that he's the best of the division by far now.

... I remember Joe Rogan saying that Shavkat Rakhmonov (during his fight vs Geoff Neal) is the guy that the hardcore fans want to see, but that he needs to sell it. If so, that's just unfair, since people aren't seeing necessarily the best vs best, but the ones who have a bigger draw with the public.

Or would that be also, largely, due to many champions being more inactive or picky these days? I've read complaints or watched videos talking about belt holders being more inactive and/or more picky about who they are going to fight with.
 
Does Belal have a bigger fanbase than Shavkat? All I remember the so-called hardcore fans saying about Belal is making fun of his "remember the name".

He's been in the UFC for a longer time than Shavkat though, so he's got that going for him in terms of merit.
 
I mean, you dont become a top 5 UFC star in terms of popularity unless you are also one of the most talented/best fighters.

You can be the most popular fighter and not be the best. But you're not gonna find someone on Conor or Jones or GSP that is mid-tier fighter.

You might be a fan favorite but not a super star.

But you can certainly be the best fighter currently or ever and also not be popular or a fan favorite.
 
Depends on how you define "unfair advantage".

To the Bald Goof, the fighters he pushes are the ones that do the best job of self-promotion.
Is that unfair or is that earned?

It's certainly, to borrow a phrase from Andre the Giant, not very sportsmanlike.

But the UFC is not a sport, it's an entertainment brand, unfortunately... Dana cares about revenue and pleasing the shareholders. He doesn't give a FUCK about who is the best fighter.

Luffy said:
Do you think there has been in the UFC an unfair advantage to those fighters who have a larger fanbase, those that can sell more, therein getting some special tratment in regards to the fights, in detriment of those that don't sell too much in terms of that "I want to see that fight" appeal? An example I can think of is Shavkat Rakhmonov... the dude clearly has got skills that should have gotten him a title fight long ago, before Bellal did get his chance for sure... and it seems to me that he's the best of the division by far now.

... I remember Joe Rogan saying that Shavkat Rakhmonov (during his fight vs Geoff Neal) is the guy that the hardcore fans want to see, but that he needs to sell it. If so, that's just unfair, since people aren't seeing necessarily the best vs best, but the ones who have a bigger draw with the public.

Or would that be also, largely, due to many champions being more inactive or picky these days? I've read complaints or watched videos talking about belt holders being more inactive and/or more picky about who they are going to fight with.
What the heck are you smoking? Are we being trolled? Belal had to work his ass off, go on a 9 fight win streak, get 3 top 5 wins, and still had to wait a year after that to sniff a title shot. Shavkat's best win is a guy Belal beat 3 years ago.

Shavkat is the guy with the hype that is getting pushed into a title fight.
 
Mongolian Davey Crockett is an Uber Chad Stud with a flawless record and a 100% finish rate that excites the Women Folk.... Belal is Jon Fitch 2.0 with a more blemished record* and a bad hair line that didn't have to face Georges to get the title......
Who do you think is going to put more butts in seats???



* Fitch had only two loses before he faced GSP
 
blaseblase said:
{<huh}

What the heck are you smoking? Are we being trolled? Belal had to work his ass off, go on a 9 fight win streak, get 3 top 5 wins, and still had to wait a year after that to sniff a title shot. Shavkat's best win is a guy Belal beat 3 years ago.

Shavkat is the guy with the hype that is getting pushed into a title fight.
Thank you. I thought I was losing my mind.
 
blaseblase said:
{<huh}

What the heck are you smoking? Are we being trolled? Belal had to work his ass off, go on a 9 fight win streak, get 3 top 5 wins, and still had to wait a year after that to sniff a title shot. Shavkat's best win is a guy Belal beat 3 years ago.

Shavkat is the guy with the hype that is getting pushed into a title fight.
Well, it adds to my post, actually. If Belah had to wait this much, then it already is showing that there's been a hold up in divisions whenever someone gets the title. I didn't mean to take any merits from Belal, but from what I've been following for years, Rakhmonov seemed by far more impressive, but ok, either him or Belal were deserving the title shot, I just ofc think Shavkat should be the #1, but ok, you are entitled to your opinion.

Still though, Shavkat has a 18-0 with no fights ever going to decision. So much so Rakhmonov vs Chimaev has already been a desired match up ever since 2020 or so... to think that Rakhmonov kept winning since then, going so far as to make the fight against wonderboy look easy all while having an injured leg and not being able to use it... it doesn't make sense to me that he still didn't face even more well known guys in the division. Ppl there are scared to face him.

Iirc Belal had said he'd defend his title vs Rakhmonov but now he wants to see a Shavkat vs Usman for the title contender... Usman who has lost his last two fight in WW, and he wants the obvious next dude to face him when this new guy is a 18-0, flawless performances... it just doesn't make any sense.
 
blaseblase said:
{<huh}

What the heck are you smoking? Are we being trolled? Belal had to work his ass off, go on a 9 fight win streak, get 3 top 5 wins, and still had to wait a year after that to sniff a title shot. Shavkat's best win is a guy Belal beat 3 years ago.

Shavkat is the guy with the hype that is getting pushed into a title fight.
Besides, you twist information to make a case for something that's not true, so I'm gonna addres it:

> Rakhmonov's best win is vs a guy who Belal beat 3 years ago

first off, Belal got a decision win vs Thompson... Rakhmonov finished Thompson in the first round while being unable to use one leg in the right way. Plus, Rakhmonov defeated Geoff Neal à la JJ vs Lyoto... while Belal had a loss vs Geoff Neal and never had a rematch. So get your facts straight, please... let's try to be accurate in our assessments because things like this is only going to mislead those who can't be assed to fact check.
 
This is how it works in any sales based position. Proven earners tend to get special treatment while middle of the pack employees stay middle of the pack unless they take it on themselves to step up in order to stand out

Guys like Belal will always have to go further than a Shavkat or a Conor will have to go to get to a title fight.

It's not a perfect system, especially in fighting where having "impressive numbers" is a bit of a nebulous notion when winning should be the only criteria for advancement.
Winning is great, winning a lot is great. But getting people to tune in to see you win will always be the most efficient boost to your career.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
This is how it works in any sales based position. Proven earners tend to get special treatment while middle of the pack employees stay middle of the pack unless they take it on themselves to step up in order to stand out

Guys like Belal will always have to go further than a Shavkat or a Conor will have to go to get to a title fight.

It's not a perfect system, especially in fighting where having "impressive numbers" is a bit of a nebulous notion when winning should be the only criteria for advancement.
Winning is great, winning a lot is great. But getting people to tune in to see you win will always be the most efficient boost to your career.
Great reply. I'd appreciate to get more thoughtful replies like this one instead of snarky remarks that just adds nothing but get the person's likes up.
 
