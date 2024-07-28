The Robbie, Johny, Rory era in the 2010s was the last time the WW division was truly great

TWood era was horrible but Robbie lost the title because he was in too many wars at that point



He defended the title against 40yo Demian least attempted strikes ever and gatekeeper Till who we realized really wasn't that good. He basically drew with Wonderboy for 50 minutes straight.



Then Kamaru "GOAT WW" era had LW journeymen like Burns and Masvidal ranked top 5 and getting title shots. Shot Pettis moved up and KOd top 5 WW Wonderboy. Journeyman Chiesa moved up and was top 10. Journeyman Nate got ranked after beating Anthony and nearly KOd Leon. 40yo Demian was top 10 for a long time too. Belal got ranked for beating him in a lackluster 29-28.



Kamaru and Colby were seen as the best WWs but it was a WEAK era and Belal was probably better than Colby all along anyways. Colby has been fighting 40yos and really hasn't proven much but his fights with Kamaru got him inflated. Against a young prime champ like Leon he had nothing.



Then Leon was the next great.... Nope. Neil Magny still ranked somehow. Ghost of Luque. Buckley, Holland LOL. 40yo Wonderman still top 10. Ian Garry who is MID is almost top 5. Burns still ranked top 5 when his only wins in the 2020s are Journeyman Jorge in his retirement fight and Neil Magny.



Belal is good. Props to him.... But he is a budget GSP in every way. It's like you take Georges and put all the sliders down at every level and you get Belal LMAO.... And he IS THE CHAMP in 2024, hasn't lost in 5 years and basically won 10 straight in this era.



This era of WW only has Shavkat.... Maybe Brady and Belal? LOL Jack is good but he almost lost to Hafez and was losing to ancient Burns before the late round 3 KO.



The era where we had Johny, Rory, Robbie at the top with Condit, Ellenberger, PRIME Maia, Kampmann, Matt, pre USADA Lombard, Shields, TWood, Story, Kelvin.... Alan Jouban was part of that era and he beat the piss of out Belal even though Belal did get better over the years. As legit a champ as Belal was I think we can agree he is not some special transcendent talent. He would not have made it to a title shot in a better WW era.