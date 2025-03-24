We lost the golden era of the WW division

Kamaru Usman



The beef the 4 had with each other- the matches between each other- it was a barrel of firecrackers!



With Leon Edwards getting smoked twice and boring-ass Belal as the champion it's officially over.



Remember prime Wonderboy & Gilbert not cracking the top spots even though they were good af.



Remember Colby being boring af and cringey but still being memorable.



None of these dudes were charismatic or particularly noteworthy but they were all cringey in a particular way that made it interesting.



Kamaru with his Stevie Wonder head-turning.



Colby basically being a mentally ill toxic tryhard who burned every bridge in his career lol.



Jorge becoming the first BMF champ, us buying into the hype, and then him letting it all get to his head and becoming a clown.



Leon was kind of like the striking version of Belal lol.



The only one who went from made fun of to being liked by the fans was Kamaru because he ended up being a chill dude who's corny but likes to compete and rises up to the occasion.