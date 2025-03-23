  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Kamaru and Colby were at the top of WW during its weakest years since the Pat Miletich days

Facts are facts babybois. They were at the top of a historically garbage era of the WW division.

Journeyman LWs like Jorge and Burns were top 5 ranked WWs and got 3 title shots between them. Kamaru's whole reign was defending against journeyman LWs and Colbert LOL

LW journeyman Nate got ranked 7th in the WW division. Shot and fat Pettis moved up and KOd top 5 Wonderboy. Journeyman LW Chiesa was almost top 5. LW journeyman Cowboy was top 10. 40yo Maia was still ranked top 10 their whole run. Division was hot trash.

Leon himself was feasting on fat LWs for his run to the title like Cowboy, RDA, Gunnar, Nate. Now we've entered a new and good era of the WW division. Good riddance.
 
I never understood how people even thought Usman was even close to being WW GOAT. It was laughable seeing all the threads about him being just that.

I’ll disagree that WW is garbage, they’re great fighters, but they lack all around skills and most are failing to improve on their skills.
 
volcom5 said:
I never understood how people even thought Usman was even close to being WW GOAT. It was laughable seeing all the threads about him being just that.

I’ll disagree that WW is garbage, they’re great fighters, but they lack all around skills and most are failing to improve on their skills.
It was GSP hate disguised as propping up another WW. TWood getting WW GOAT talks by some was even wilder.
 
ExitLUPin said:
It was GSP hate disguised as propping up another WW. TWood getting WW GOAT talks by some was even wilder.
I blame the newer fans who only been watching for a decade or less. A body of work with wins varying in different styles & skillset of fighters and title defenses matter. Usman and Woodley lacks that. St Pierre has that and his rematches made sense. Both Usman & Woodley lack depth in their defenses and records, imo.
 
b00tysweat said:
GSP or Khabib could walk in and dominate WW right now.
Khabib couldn't dominate Gleison Tibau and robbed him of a win. Went 0/13 on TDs and Tibau is by far the physically biggest opponent Khabib fought. There's a reason Khabib was killing himself to make 155 and had pulled out of fights being hospitalized and having seizures. He gets murked @ 170 and he knows it.
 
