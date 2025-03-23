Kamaru and Colby were at the top of WW during its weakest years since the Pat Miletich days

ExitLUPin
Facts are facts babybois. They were at the top of a historically garbage era of the WW division.
Journeyman LWs like Jorge and Burns were top 5 ranked WWs and got 3 title shots between them. Kamaru's whole reign was defending against journeyman LWs and Colbert LOL
LW journeyman Nate got ranked 7th in the WW division. Shot and fat Pettis moved up and KOd top 5 Wonderboy. Journeyman LW Chiesa was almost top 5. LW journeyman Cowboy was top 10. 40yo Maia was still ranked top 10 their whole run. Division was hot trash.
Leon himself was feasting on fat LWs for his run to the title like Cowboy, RDA, Gunnar, Nate. Now we've entered a new and good era of the WW division. Good riddance.
