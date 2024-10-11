All Dagestani UFC fighters have a combined record of 179 wins and only 12 losses. If you include the Bellator champion, Usman Nurmagomegov, then it is 196 wins and 12 losses. The win rate stands at 94% and 16 to 1 win ratio. This means that Dagestani fighters win 94% of their fights.What are your sentiments on Dagestani fighters....Yeah Poatards!!!!!Magomed Analaev is gonna SMESH your boi!!!!!!!