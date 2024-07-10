Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 89,279
- Reaction score
- 135,514
More than halfway into 2024, top contender Magomed Ankalaev has vowed to knock out UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira before the year ends.
Ankalaev is the only one of top contenders in the division who hasn’t fallen prey to Pereira. After recently defeating former champ Jiri Prochazka for the second time at UFC 303, Pereira will most likely face Ankalaev next.
However, Ankalaev has been levelling shots at Pereira since “Poatan” merely asked Anthony Joshua’s to suggest potential opponents for a future boxing move.
“[Alex Pereira] kept away from me for a reason, and I do understand this is business,” Ankalaev wrote on X. “[In the UFC the] best fight the best, and he is the best for now. I will keep my work. I will knock him out. [Mick Maynard] [Dana White] nothing better than you’ve seen an event somebody going to sleep.”
@AlexPereiraUFC kept away from me for a reason, and I do understand this is business @ufc best fight the best and he is the best for now I will keep my work. I will knock him out. @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite nothing better than you’ve seen an event somebody going to sleep
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) July 9, 2024
Ankalaev has also consistently downplayed Pereira’s proven knockout power. Despite being a seasoned grappler, Ankalaev is willing to stand up with Pereira and vows to knock out the former Glory kickboxing champ by the end of the year.
“End of the year he’ll be laying on his back looking at the light and ask his corner, are we back in Brazil,” Ankalaev wrote. “This is a promise. I will knock him out.”
@Mickmaynard2 @danawhite I will do the same thing to Alex. I promise you. https://t.co/fz3mBikwfW
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) July 9, 2024
End of the year he’ll be laying on his back looking at the light and ask his corner, are we back in Brazil this is a promise. I will knock him out.
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) July 9, 2024
Pereira’s UFC 303 win over Prochazka marked his second successful light heavyweight title defense — all via knockout. In an unprecedented rise to stardom, “Poatan” has now fought in five UFC title fights, winning four of those bouts in less than three years.
Magomed Ankalaev: Alex Pereira Kept Away from Me for A Reason
More than halfway into 2024, top contender Magomed Ankalaev has vowed to knock out UFC light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira before the year ends.
www.sherdog.com
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Last edited: