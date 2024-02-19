The narrative that Volk has slowed down is bogus

I thought Volk looked sharp in the 1st round vs Ilia. Fast leg kicks. Good movement. Precise & calm. It was just 1 year ago when Volk took Islam to a very competitive decision. And only half year since Volk wrecked Yair.



That right hook from Ilia would have put Volk down at any point in his career, regardless whether or not he took enough time off after 2nd Islam fight. Saying Volk has slowed down is not giving credit where it is due. Ilia landed only 3 leg kicks in the 1st round but all were very damaging to the calf, and his hands are fast and very powerful.



It is a bit concerning that Volk seems so adamant about getting a rematch. Volk would be well served taking some time off to recover.