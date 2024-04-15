Matchmaking the FW Division

(Booking from the TOP DOWN)



Ilia vs Max- Not much needs to be said, can headline any PPV



Volk vs Evloev- 5 round co-main in Perth preferably. Evloev only has 10 minutes of gas, UFC hopes Volk survives the first 2 rounds & wins, ridding Evolev from title talk.



Ortega vs Emmett- Emmett is the next highest ranked guy for Ortega(Allen/Giga reportedly booked for the UK card in July). Great stylistical matchup for the Sphere PPV.



Yair vs Mitchell- Another great maincard fight for the Sphere PPV. If Mitchell isn't ready to return(9 months post KO), insert Ige.



Aljo vs Lopes- Another great maincard fight for the Sphere. Lopes is impossible to be in a boring fight, and I'm sure the UFC is hoping he nullifies Aljo's grappling & puts him away. Maybe Aljo's last fight in the UFC, PFLellaor would be a nice home for him going forward.



Allen vs Giga- UFC 304 in the UK. Solid scrap, winner(Allen) gets back on track.



Kattar vs Landwher- Kattar looked rusty, perhaps old. But he took no damage so a step-back in competition against a striker is in order. You could put this on the maincard of IFW to open the PPV. "NATE THE TRAIN IN THE UFC BABAY!" Also Apex main or co-main worthy.



Ige vs Murphy/Edson winner- likely Murphy which was originally scheduled in FEB before Murphy pulled out. If not the 1st Edson fight was controversial & could've used 2 more rounds. Perfect Apex main-event either way.



Thoughts?