Matchmaking the FW Division

JoeRowe

JoeRowe

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 17, 2017
Messages
6,901
Reaction score
11,971
(Booking from the TOP DOWN)

Ilia vs Max- Not much needs to be said, can headline any PPV

Volk vs Evloev- 5 round co-main in Perth preferably. Evloev only has 10 minutes of gas, UFC hopes Volk survives the first 2 rounds & wins, ridding Evolev from title talk.

Ortega vs Emmett- Emmett is the next highest ranked guy for Ortega(Allen/Giga reportedly booked for the UK card in July). Great stylistical matchup for the Sphere PPV.

Yair vs Mitchell- Another great maincard fight for the Sphere PPV. If Mitchell isn't ready to return(9 months post KO), insert Ige.

Aljo vs Lopes- Another great maincard fight for the Sphere. Lopes is impossible to be in a boring fight, and I'm sure the UFC is hoping he nullifies Aljo's grappling & puts him away. Maybe Aljo's last fight in the UFC, PFLellaor would be a nice home for him going forward.

Allen vs Giga- UFC 304 in the UK. Solid scrap, winner(Allen) gets back on track.

Kattar vs Landwher- Kattar looked rusty, perhaps old. But he took no damage so a step-back in competition against a striker is in order. You could put this on the maincard of IFW to open the PPV. "NATE THE TRAIN IN THE UFC BABAY!" Also Apex main or co-main worthy.

Ige vs Murphy/Edson winner- likely Murphy which was originally scheduled in FEB before Murphy pulled out. If not the 1st Edson fight was controversial & could've used 2 more rounds. Perfect Apex main-event either way.

Thoughts?
 
hear me out....

aljo vs. volk
aljo vs. ortega
volk vs. ortega

for the next title shot eliminator unless volk is rewarded a follow up rematch for being the face of FW for so long
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Prognosticating The UFC's 2024 Schedule, To 300 & Beyond
Replies
10
Views
690
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-308
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,280
Messages
55,410,992
Members
174,765
Latest member
DiazSlap

Share this page

Back
Top