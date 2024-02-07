nhbbear
Duty Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2005
- Messages
- 28,405
- Reaction score
- 14,896
Depending on who you ask, climate change is either real, or fake; a very serious issue, or not a big deal; responsible for everything from forest fires to strong storms and will be the cause of our extinction or, this has all happened before and the earth was much hotter in the Permian period, Jurassic, and five million years after the K-T extinction (what killed the non-avian dinosaurs).
I believe it is real, but I also study a lot of prehistoric periods/animals and have a serious infatuation with many prehistoric animals (Gorgonopsids/marine reptiles/giant crocodilomorphs (Deinosuchus/Purrosaurus/Sarchosuchus)/entelodonts/livyatan/pretty much every Pleistocene mammal). Anyways, I nerd out over this stuff. So, due to my interest in these topics, I am knowledgeable about times that the earth was much hotter, dryer, more greenhouse gases, more radiation from the sun, so much oxygen that we couldn’t survive, etc. I am aware that the climate is cooler than it has been during some of those times, but recognize that it is changing more rapidly(over a period of 100 years va a million years).
So, assuming one believes that climate change is a very serious problem, what can we do to reverse it or at least slow it down? Some say alternative fuel sources are the answer while others point to our dependence upon beef as one of the single biggest contributors to climate change through an increase in bovine farts and deforestation in order to graze all these cattle.
Climate activists block traffic, cut your tires, tell you to eat bugs, fake and engineered meat, they vandalize art and chain themselves to various structures-all based upon the words of celebrities who live lavish and carbon heavy lifestyles and think it’s ok because they can donate money to ease their conscience.
The answer, however, definitely doesn’t lie by following the orders of our elite climate defenders like Al Gore, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, or Taylor Swift. Greta Thurnberg, while extremely annoying and hideous, actually does seem to walk the walk(vegan, climate educator, and sails instead of flying when possible).
These extremely wealthy global warming alarmists have a bigger carbon footprint than all of sherdog combined. So, let’s look at some of the hypocrisy of these elite “good for thee but not for me” pricks. This list is not in order and I picked and chose the celebrities I wanted to highlight-some because of the huge hypocrisy and others because I simply don’t like them.
1. Taylor Swift. Besides being a prolific serial dater and all around slut, T. Swift is also one of the biggest hypocrites on this list. She owns a private jet-on which she logs more miles than just about anyone else in the world. She’s also the inspiration for this thread.
I read earlier today that she has sent a cease and desist letter to a college student that tracks her and other celebrities private jets. This student, 21 year old Jack Sweeney, uses public information to track Swift’s private jet and reports on it on his Reddit blog. Swift’s lawyers sent him this letter ordering him to stop posting this information because it causes Swift to live in a constant state of fear because she worries that a stalker intent on doing her harm, may use this list to plan an attack upon her despite the fact that the entire offensive line of the Kansas City chiefs will surround and protect her like she’s Patrick Mahomes(damn, am I sick of my feed blowing up with her and her fuck-toy of the moment, Travis Kelce, whirlwind romance).
Swift’s jet logged an insane amount of flight time and she is considered the worst climate celebrity by many lists.
“Racking up a total of 170 flights since January, Taylor's jet has amassed a vast 22,923 minutesin the air – 15.9 days. Quite a large amount considering that she is not currently touring.
Taylor's jet has an average flight time of just 80 minutes and an average of 139.36 miles per flight. Her total flight emissions for the year come in at 8,293.54 tonnes, or 1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions. ”
Her defense? Her press team released a statement that not all of those flights were Swift. She often loans her jet out to friends, which makes her not responsible for the dinosaur sized carbon footprint because even though it’s her jet, she’s not the one onboard every single time. Swift calls climate change “horrific” and one of the worst issues facing the world today and something has to be done. She offsets her carbon footprint by “buying carbon credits” So, I guess it’s all right that she took a 100 mile 30 minute flight to attend a football game.
2. Oprah Winfrey placed ninth on the list. She often has climate activists on her shows and has articles in her magazine about what we can do to limit our own carbon footprint.
"The future of life as we know it is being determined by everything we're doing—and not doing. Now," Winfrey wrote in the post that called on protecting the environment.
The report said her private jet emitted an estimated 3,493.17 tonnes of carbon dioxide this year through a total of 68 flights, or "499 times more than the average person's total annual emissions."
Not to be outdone by T. Swift, Oprah logged a 14 minute flight on her private jet on a 74 mile journey from Van Nuys CA to Santa Barbara.
3. Al Gore. Mr. “An inconvenient truth” himself that is probably personally responsible for sounding the climate alarm bells that turned many on this list into climate change “activists.” He claims he uses his farm to experiment with better ways to grow crops. His farm is attached to his land in which a 10,000 square foot house sucks in more energy than a small town and one month to heat/cool/light/ power/ and warm his heated outdoor pools, is more than the annual footprint of hundreds of people. His annual power usage is more than six families usage for ….21 years. The cost to heat his pools is more than six families annual consumption. He had a $30k bill in 2006.
“Research charged Monday that the gas and electric bills for the former vice president's 20-room home and pool house devoured nearly 221,000 kilowatt-hours in 2006, more than 20 times the national average of 10,656 kilowatt-hours.”
He also personally profits from oil and has proposed laws that punish companies and countries that are the biggest offenders. He has a 300 million non profit that uses satellites and other tools to measure where the greenhouse gases are coming from. Basically, he’s spying on the world.
4. Leonardo DiCaprio. Mega movie star. Climate change champion. And giant fuckkng hypocrite. He gave the opening speech at the 2014 UN conference as a peace ambassador for climate change. He probably took a private jet to attend. Though he does occasionally fly commercial air and he doesn’t own a personal jet, he is often spotted boarding private jets and yachts.
“
When the actor took home the Oscar for best actor in 2016, he said in his acceptance speech, “Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”
He added: “We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people out there who would be most affected by this.”
On the eve of COP26 in late October, he also tweeted, “The climate crisis is here. #COP26 must be a turning point to protect people and the planet. Leaders, the world is watching and urging you to rise to this moment. There’s no time to lose. #ActNow.”
While DiCaprio has claimed to be a “CarbonNeutral citizen,” for years his critics have noted his extensive use of private jets to travel the world.
In 2014 he reportedly rented the world’s fifth largest yacht owned by a UAE oil tycoon, to watch the World Cup in Brazil.
In 2016 he was branded a “climate hypocrite” after Page Six exclusively revealed he took a private jet from Cannes, France, to New York to accept an environmental award — and then immediately flew straight back from New York to France on another jet for the model-packed glitzy Cinema Against AIDS gala for the charity amfAR — where he gave a speech.
I like Leo and all, and he has some kick-ass movies (the departed is one of my favs) though he looked bloated and I didn’t much like killers of the flower moon, but he’s another rich, entitled celebrity that tells us to watch our carbon footprints but he stalks through the thinning forests like Bigfoot.
5. Jay-Z and Beyonce. Not going into too much detail here with jay and bey, though jay has the 4th largest carbon footprint and bey is no slouch either. They are billionaires. They also urge people to eat a plant based diet to reduce their damage to the ecosystem and it just so happens they have their very own plant based food company.
I will get into some more detail about other climate hypocrites in a bit, I just wanted to get the ball rolling here with a few. Basically, these twats want us to suffer and make sacrifices while they are living high on the hog and using as much fossil fuels as they want, each in their own wasteful and meaningless occupations. They just throw a few million at the problem to make them “carbon neutral.”
Coming up, bill gates, Steven Spielberg, John Kerry, and others
https://weareyard.com/insights/worst-celebrity-private-jet-co2-emission-offenders
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/ne...awyers-sent-to-her-flight-tracker/ar-BB1hUEub
I believe it is real, but I also study a lot of prehistoric periods/animals and have a serious infatuation with many prehistoric animals (Gorgonopsids/marine reptiles/giant crocodilomorphs (Deinosuchus/Purrosaurus/Sarchosuchus)/entelodonts/livyatan/pretty much every Pleistocene mammal). Anyways, I nerd out over this stuff. So, due to my interest in these topics, I am knowledgeable about times that the earth was much hotter, dryer, more greenhouse gases, more radiation from the sun, so much oxygen that we couldn’t survive, etc. I am aware that the climate is cooler than it has been during some of those times, but recognize that it is changing more rapidly(over a period of 100 years va a million years).
So, assuming one believes that climate change is a very serious problem, what can we do to reverse it or at least slow it down? Some say alternative fuel sources are the answer while others point to our dependence upon beef as one of the single biggest contributors to climate change through an increase in bovine farts and deforestation in order to graze all these cattle.
Climate activists block traffic, cut your tires, tell you to eat bugs, fake and engineered meat, they vandalize art and chain themselves to various structures-all based upon the words of celebrities who live lavish and carbon heavy lifestyles and think it’s ok because they can donate money to ease their conscience.
The answer, however, definitely doesn’t lie by following the orders of our elite climate defenders like Al Gore, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, or Taylor Swift. Greta Thurnberg, while extremely annoying and hideous, actually does seem to walk the walk(vegan, climate educator, and sails instead of flying when possible).
These extremely wealthy global warming alarmists have a bigger carbon footprint than all of sherdog combined. So, let’s look at some of the hypocrisy of these elite “good for thee but not for me” pricks. This list is not in order and I picked and chose the celebrities I wanted to highlight-some because of the huge hypocrisy and others because I simply don’t like them.
1. Taylor Swift. Besides being a prolific serial dater and all around slut, T. Swift is also one of the biggest hypocrites on this list. She owns a private jet-on which she logs more miles than just about anyone else in the world. She’s also the inspiration for this thread.
I read earlier today that she has sent a cease and desist letter to a college student that tracks her and other celebrities private jets. This student, 21 year old Jack Sweeney, uses public information to track Swift’s private jet and reports on it on his Reddit blog. Swift’s lawyers sent him this letter ordering him to stop posting this information because it causes Swift to live in a constant state of fear because she worries that a stalker intent on doing her harm, may use this list to plan an attack upon her despite the fact that the entire offensive line of the Kansas City chiefs will surround and protect her like she’s Patrick Mahomes(damn, am I sick of my feed blowing up with her and her fuck-toy of the moment, Travis Kelce, whirlwind romance).
Swift’s jet logged an insane amount of flight time and she is considered the worst climate celebrity by many lists.
“Racking up a total of 170 flights since January, Taylor's jet has amassed a vast 22,923 minutesin the air – 15.9 days. Quite a large amount considering that she is not currently touring.
Taylor's jet has an average flight time of just 80 minutes and an average of 139.36 miles per flight. Her total flight emissions for the year come in at 8,293.54 tonnes, or 1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions. ”
Her defense? Her press team released a statement that not all of those flights were Swift. She often loans her jet out to friends, which makes her not responsible for the dinosaur sized carbon footprint because even though it’s her jet, she’s not the one onboard every single time. Swift calls climate change “horrific” and one of the worst issues facing the world today and something has to be done. She offsets her carbon footprint by “buying carbon credits” So, I guess it’s all right that she took a 100 mile 30 minute flight to attend a football game.
2. Oprah Winfrey placed ninth on the list. She often has climate activists on her shows and has articles in her magazine about what we can do to limit our own carbon footprint.
"The future of life as we know it is being determined by everything we're doing—and not doing. Now," Winfrey wrote in the post that called on protecting the environment.
The report said her private jet emitted an estimated 3,493.17 tonnes of carbon dioxide this year through a total of 68 flights, or "499 times more than the average person's total annual emissions."
Not to be outdone by T. Swift, Oprah logged a 14 minute flight on her private jet on a 74 mile journey from Van Nuys CA to Santa Barbara.
3. Al Gore. Mr. “An inconvenient truth” himself that is probably personally responsible for sounding the climate alarm bells that turned many on this list into climate change “activists.” He claims he uses his farm to experiment with better ways to grow crops. His farm is attached to his land in which a 10,000 square foot house sucks in more energy than a small town and one month to heat/cool/light/ power/ and warm his heated outdoor pools, is more than the annual footprint of hundreds of people. His annual power usage is more than six families usage for ….21 years. The cost to heat his pools is more than six families annual consumption. He had a $30k bill in 2006.
“Research charged Monday that the gas and electric bills for the former vice president's 20-room home and pool house devoured nearly 221,000 kilowatt-hours in 2006, more than 20 times the national average of 10,656 kilowatt-hours.”
He also personally profits from oil and has proposed laws that punish companies and countries that are the biggest offenders. He has a 300 million non profit that uses satellites and other tools to measure where the greenhouse gases are coming from. Basically, he’s spying on the world.
4. Leonardo DiCaprio. Mega movie star. Climate change champion. And giant fuckkng hypocrite. He gave the opening speech at the 2014 UN conference as a peace ambassador for climate change. He probably took a private jet to attend. Though he does occasionally fly commercial air and he doesn’t own a personal jet, he is often spotted boarding private jets and yachts.
“
When the actor took home the Oscar for best actor in 2016, he said in his acceptance speech, “Climate change is real, it is happening right now. It is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating.”
He added: “We need to support leaders around the world who do not speak for the big polluters, but who speak for all of humanity, for the indigenous people of the world, for the billions and billions of underprivileged people out there who would be most affected by this.”
On the eve of COP26 in late October, he also tweeted, “The climate crisis is here. #COP26 must be a turning point to protect people and the planet. Leaders, the world is watching and urging you to rise to this moment. There’s no time to lose. #ActNow.”
While DiCaprio has claimed to be a “CarbonNeutral citizen,” for years his critics have noted his extensive use of private jets to travel the world.
In 2014 he reportedly rented the world’s fifth largest yacht owned by a UAE oil tycoon, to watch the World Cup in Brazil.
In 2016 he was branded a “climate hypocrite” after Page Six exclusively revealed he took a private jet from Cannes, France, to New York to accept an environmental award — and then immediately flew straight back from New York to France on another jet for the model-packed glitzy Cinema Against AIDS gala for the charity amfAR — where he gave a speech.
I like Leo and all, and he has some kick-ass movies (the departed is one of my favs) though he looked bloated and I didn’t much like killers of the flower moon, but he’s another rich, entitled celebrity that tells us to watch our carbon footprints but he stalks through the thinning forests like Bigfoot.
5. Jay-Z and Beyonce. Not going into too much detail here with jay and bey, though jay has the 4th largest carbon footprint and bey is no slouch either. They are billionaires. They also urge people to eat a plant based diet to reduce their damage to the ecosystem and it just so happens they have their very own plant based food company.
I will get into some more detail about other climate hypocrites in a bit, I just wanted to get the ball rolling here with a few. Basically, these twats want us to suffer and make sacrifices while they are living high on the hog and using as much fossil fuels as they want, each in their own wasteful and meaningless occupations. They just throw a few million at the problem to make them “carbon neutral.”
Coming up, bill gates, Steven Spielberg, John Kerry, and others
https://weareyard.com/insights/worst-celebrity-private-jet-co2-emission-offenders
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/ne...awyers-sent-to-her-flight-tracker/ar-BB1hUEub