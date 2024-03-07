Economy Customer charged 2 per cent 'carbon fee' at Toronto pizzeria

G

GoldenWolf87

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
12,379
Reaction score
8,464
This carbon tax seems to be looking like another tax that isn't going to be helping "The Climate"

In Toronto the Trudeau's and Canadian Liberal's Carbon tax had already started to be introduced
With a message.
What we eat fuels climate change.
Adding 2% to every restaurant bill to invest in carbon capture will help offset our carbon footprint.
Click to expand...
This Carbon tax isn't just going to come to the restaurant chains but also grocery stores.

This carbon tax is just a tax.

 
GoldenWolf87 said:
This carbon tax seems to be looking like another tax that isn't going to be helping "The Climate"

In Toronto the Trudeau's and Canadian Liberal's Carbon tax had already started to be introduced
With a message.
This Carbon tax isn't just going to come to the restaurant chains but also grocery stores.

This carbon tax is just a tax.
Click to expand...
Are you taking night classes or something? Your posts are becoming eerily coherent lately.
 
GoldenWolf87 said:
This carbon tax seems to be looking like another tax that isn't going to be helping "The Climate"

In Toronto the Trudeau's and Canadian Liberal's Carbon tax had already started to be introduced
With a message.

This Carbon tax isn't just going to come to the restaurant chains but also grocery stores.

This carbon tax is just a tax.

Click to expand...



What exactly is carbon capture ? That sounds like some bullshit and that it's just cover for more taxes going to God knows what. I don't want to see that come to the states at all.
 
  • Like
Reactions: N13
Plant trees and hug them. They eat carbon dioxide.
 
Hopefully Canada turns it around, some of the citizens and government are becoming less intelligent by the day.
 
I think there's things like this in Europe as well. I think I'm paying something extra related to climate change whenever I'm ordering something.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,208
Messages
55,196,808
Members
174,671
Latest member
Rbh

Share this page

Back
Top