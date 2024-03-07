GoldenWolf87
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2018
- Messages
- 12,379
- Reaction score
- 8,464
This carbon tax seems to be looking like another tax that isn't going to be helping "The Climate"
In Toronto the Trudeau's and Canadian Liberal's Carbon tax had already started to be introduced
With a message.
This carbon tax is just a tax.
In Toronto the Trudeau's and Canadian Liberal's Carbon tax had already started to be introduced
With a message.
This Carbon tax isn't just going to come to the restaurant chains but also grocery stores.What we eat fuels climate change.
Adding 2% to every restaurant bill to invest in carbon capture will help offset our carbon footprint.
This carbon tax is just a tax.