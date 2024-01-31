Crime Trillions Spent on ‘Climate Change’ Based on Faulty Temperature Data, Climate Experts Say

Meteorologist finds 96 percent of NOAA temperature stations located in ‘urban heat islands,’ including next to exhaust fans and on ‘blistering-hot rooftops.’​


When asked why NOAA isn’t only using thermometers where there’s no possibility for an urban heat island effect, Mr. Spencer said: “I think their goal is not to get the most accurate long-term temperature record but to use as much thermometer data as they can get their hands on. This is good to build a congressionally-funded program and keep people employed.”

The current amount of money, $1.3 trillion annually, being spent on climate initiatives is nowhere near enough, according to the Climate Policy Initiative.

“In the average scenario, the annual climate finance needed through 2030 increases steadily from $8.1 to $9 trillion. Then, estimated needs jump to over $10 trillion each year from 2031 to 2050,” the group stated.
“This means that climate finance must increase by at least five-fold annually, as quickly as possible, to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.”
Trillions Spent on ‘Climate Change’ Based on Faulty Temperature Data, Climate Experts Say

Meteorologist finds 96 percent of NOAA temperature stations located in ‘urban heat islands,’ including next to exhaust fans and on ‘blistering-hot rooftops.’
Fork over your hard earned money and STFU. We're fighting the climate!

Follow-the-science-final-701x500.jpg
 
www.theepochtimes.com

The tie should be red, the belly bigger, and higher heels on the shoes. Oh, my bad, I thought this was the TR7MP donations thread. :D
 
Loiosh said:
Hey, a far right site continuing to cast doubt on climate change.

I am Jack's complete lack of surprise.
Darkballs said:
Stop reading the Epoch Times.

This is how you end up like the TS and believe that the government is secretly vaccinating us through mosquitoes and that Tibetans have anti-gravity tech they aren't sharing with us.
Anyone with any semblance of intelligence would know that the Epoch Times is not a valid news source
 
low iq conservatives want immediate results in everything. it takes time!
our progressive actions and efforts does not need to produce immediate results for you to decide whether it’s worth it. Not everything should be done with surface level progress.
 
I'm not Mr. let's save the world by not using plastic grocery bags, but the surge in global temperature is very real. I felt it this summer. It was abnormally hot for long stretches, and I totally believe it was indeed the hottest year on record, globally. The solutions may be a joke thought up by a bunch of clowns, but the problem is real, and I think it's gonna amplify very rapidly, to the point where it becomes an immediate crisis.

Summer 2024 is gonna be crazy.
 
Mr Holmes said:
Is TR7MP an inside joke?
Well the 7 is just above the u on my cell's keyboard and is a typo I always made and backspaced to fix. Then someone made a thread mentioning TR7MP is the embodiment of the 7 deadly sins and it made me think of the movie SE7EN. Pow, now you know, and it's easier to type because it comes up on my predictive text options. <Fedor23>
 
@dirtypablo this thread may interest you man.

More than 90 percent of NOAA’s temperature monitoring stations have a heat bias, according to Anthony Watts, a meteorologist, senior fellow for environment and climate at The Heartland Institute, author of climate website Watts Up With That, and director of a study that examined NOAA’s climate stations.


The Heartland Institute is an American conservative and libertarian public policy think tank known for its rejection of both the scientific consensus on climate change and the negative health impacts of smoking.[2]

Founded in 1984, it worked with tobacco company Philip Morris throughout the 1990s to attempt to discredit the health risks of secondhand smoke and lobby against smoking bans.[3]: 233–234 [4] Since the 2000s, the Heartland Institute has been a leading promoter of climate change denial.[5][6]


@BearGrounds did you know these guys are central to this data?
 
