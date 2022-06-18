The hilarity that is the Crypto.com payout

ClosetVitorFan said: It just dipped under 19k. Crypto has always been a ponzi scheme. That doesnt mean you cant make money with it. It's a gamble. Hence why the price fluctuates so rapidly. It could bounce back in a month, or be worth 8k. Who knows. Click to expand...

No more a ponzi scheme than any currency by those standards.And arguably less so because it is self-regulated against inflation.It's volatility is due to it being primarily used as a speculative investment at the moment (and perhaps that's all it ever will be as investors become educated on cryptos and look for more energy neutral options or other ways of repurposing blockchain such as ETH). But if it isn't regulated out of major markets from being used as a currency, my guess is the prices will stabilize the larger it is adopted for such use. Right now it's mostly just being used to hedge against other investments or to get around local currency exchange regulations (or just to gamble by investors as you described).The big question long term is what happens to blockchain tech and mining in general once we achieve 120+ qubit quantum computers (which are on the horizon in the next 20-40 years reasonably). With the rate of bitcoin adoption as a currency I suspect you are probably correct in the long run that it will ultimately fall as it becomes techonologically obsolete. It will be something like the vhs and dvds bridging us from movie theaters to now streaming on mobile wherever we go.Anyway, I do disagree that it is just a gamble though I think it's long term future (like all mediums of exchange in human history) is to be replaced or upgraded.