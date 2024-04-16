I can't believe that Conor Mcgregor is the favorite against Chandler.

Conor has not been actively training for several years now, and he has been on a 24/7 drug and alchohol bender. Check the interviews and media history over the past 2-3 years, it's been continuous.



I'm not sure that people understand how much brain damage and nervous system damage that causes. Along with damage to the rest of the body.



Conor can't currently speak properly, and half the time he looks wobbly (even when he's not drunk). He definitely doesn't look like he's all there.



In addition to this, he's barely been training mma, at when he has, it hasn't been at a respected camp with quality training partners. He hasn't been getting the reps in, refining the muscle memory and technique, he will have lost a decent chunk of what he's already learned (memory wise).



Can we really expect him to get in the cage and perform at an elite level at WW, technically he's going to be degraded, his grapplling will have suffered, and his gas tank is going to be terrible.



Yes Chandler has lost some fights, but they were against elite comp, and he was winning some of those until he lost. In addition to that he's clearly been on the roids, and with USADA gone can take full advantage. Chandler has been competing, training hard and in camp for this three year period.



Just on reflexes and agility alone, I see Chandler taking him down and starching him. Or being the much sharper fighter and over-whelming him. I see Mcgregor looking like a worse version of Rockhold in his fight against Costa..



Anyway, that's just me, gonna put down a few hundred on Chandler, what are your thoughts?