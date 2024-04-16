I can't believe that Conor Mcgregor is the favorite against Chandler.

Conor has not been actively training for several years now, and he has been on a 24/7 drug and alchohol bender. Check the interviews and media history over the past 2-3 years, it's been continuous.

I'm not sure that people understand how much brain damage and nervous system damage that causes. Along with damage to the rest of the body.

Conor can't currently speak properly, and half the time he looks wobbly (even when he's not drunk). He definitely doesn't look like he's all there.

In addition to this, he's barely been training mma, at when he has, it hasn't been at a respected camp with quality training partners. He hasn't been getting the reps in, refining the muscle memory and technique, he will have lost a decent chunk of what he's already learned (memory wise).

Can we really expect him to get in the cage and perform at an elite level at WW, technically he's going to be degraded, his grapplling will have suffered, and his gas tank is going to be terrible.

Yes Chandler has lost some fights, but they were against elite comp, and he was winning some of those until he lost. In addition to that he's clearly been on the roids, and with USADA gone can take full advantage. Chandler has been competing, training hard and in camp for this three year period.

Just on reflexes and agility alone, I see Chandler taking him down and starching him. Or being the much sharper fighter and over-whelming him. I see Mcgregor looking like a worse version of Rockhold in his fight against Costa..

Anyway, that's just me, gonna put down a few hundred on Chandler, what are your thoughts?
 
Chandler is on a big lay off himself. He has taken a shit ton of damage too.

This is one of those fights that you can't bet on.
 
Chandler is on a big lay off himself. He has taken a shit ton of damage too.

This is one of those fights that you can't bet on.
I know what you mean, but the fight is only months away, at the roadhouse premiere conor looked like a reptillian vampire.
 
Chandler is on a big lay off himself. He has taken a shit ton of damage too.

This is one of those fights that you can't bet on.
I agree.

Feel like Conor will most likely get molly whopped and humiliated, but you never know.
 
Chandler is a loser in the UFC, he's lost nearly every fight he's had and he was even losing against Ferguson until he scored big with the front kick. It's right that he would be the underdog.
 
Imo Chandler could be one of the greatest fighters ever, but for some reason he dosnt seem to fight with his head.
He loves a war and strategy/game plan goes out the window.
And for that reason Conor is still dangerous.

But let's see, this is why it's a great match up imo.

MMA back on top. Love it
 
haj02 said:
Chandler is a loser in the UFC, he's lost nearly every fight he's had and he was even losing against Ferguson until he scored big with the front kick. It's right that he would be the underdog.
How do u think Conor will look though?

Chandler nearly finished Porier before losing..
 
