The narrative that Gaethje v Holloway is a pointless fight is incredibly dumb

I've seen enough posts about this that this dumb opinion needs to be addressed.



Gaethje isn't next for a title shot. Prior to this fight being made he was behind Oliveira. After 300 he will be behind the Oliveira/Tsarukyan winner. He last fought in July 2023. That was 8 months ago. If he sits out and waits for a title shot that's at least a year and a half of inactivity if not more. He needs to fight and he knows it, that's why he accepted this. He has a very limited time before his career is over.



So if he needs to fight, why not Max? It's an insane matchup between two legends of the game. If not Max he would be fighting Gamrot or Dariush. Those aren't nearly as appealing. And if Max wins we have a brand new contender at 155, one who is incredibly popular and brings all kinds of new fight possibilities. This is a fantastic matchup with two meaningful outcomes.