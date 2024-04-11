The narrative that Gaethje v Holloway is a pointless fight is incredibly dumb

I've seen enough posts about this that this dumb opinion needs to be addressed.

Gaethje isn't next for a title shot. Prior to this fight being made he was behind Oliveira. After 300 he will be behind the Oliveira/Tsarukyan winner. He last fought in July 2023. That was 8 months ago. If he sits out and waits for a title shot that's at least a year and a half of inactivity if not more. He needs to fight and he knows it, that's why he accepted this. He has a very limited time before his career is over.

So if he needs to fight, why not Max? It's an insane matchup between two legends of the game. If not Max he would be fighting Gamrot or Dariush. Those aren't nearly as appealing. And if Max wins we have a brand new contender at 155, one who is incredibly popular and brings all kinds of new fight possibilities. This is a fantastic matchup with two meaningful outcomes.
 
- Gaethje KO'd the guy literally getting a title shot next
- Max is in a different weight class
- this is pointless because it does nothing for either fighter in their own division
- appealing doesn't mean it has merit
- max will not win
- this is a stupid ass, pointless match up, that only exists to sell ESPN+ subscriptions and get casuals watching. their rankings in their respective divisions won't alter after this pointless match up is concluded.
- no
 
Did we need a thread, or did a dumb opinion simply need a comment ...

The BMF title was always fuckin' stupid
 
Everyone is going to watch it.

Everyone.

How can a fight that everyone watches be pointless?

:-D
 
Let me cut you off there. Poirier isn't getting a title shot. Stop falling for fake news.
and how are you so sure? address everything, or admit this is stupid. you have no idea what you're talking about. this helps no one in their respective divisions and exists solely to appease morons such as yourselves and introduce casuals into more fake ass belts, getting them purchase ESPN + subscriptions.
 
its a fun fight. anytime two top guys from neighboring weight divisions meet up is.

its a very uphill battle for max though. the only legit arguments i'm hearing for him are "its a fight, anything can happen" or "if justin fights like he used to 5 years ago he might gas". he simply doesn't possess opening round ko power or threats on the ground.
 
its a fun fight. anytime two top guys from neighboring weight divisions meet up is.

its a very uphill battle for max though. the only legit arguments i'm hearing for him are "its a fight, anything can happen" or "if justin fights like he used to 5 years ago he might gas". he simply doesn't possess opening round ko power or threats on the ground.
DP at full LW, just ate a nasty headkick, left completely shadow realmed. is this the same DP that fought Max? maybe. Is Max the same fighter? Has he truly gotten better since then? or has he taken even more damage and losses along the way? this is a stupid ass match up.
 
It should be renamed & referred to as:
the BLT champion

except they're making Poirier vs Islam next, when Justin KO'd him last summer.
 
it's only pointless if you're viewing mma as a "sport". it's not, really. as an entertainment product it's the opposite of pointless, and arguably has everything you would want in a fight. aside from actual stakes, I mean
 
I don't think it's pointless as I think it will be a fun fight but I would just prefer seeing them fight for the belt which I think they both would have had they not accepted this fight.
 
Not confirmed yet no but Islam is the likely headliner for UFC 302 in June. Who do you think he's fighting?
 
