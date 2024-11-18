Hard to say as I haven't been able to play most of these yet. Glad to see Atlus getting a big nod though, going to pick Metaphor up at some point for sure. I just wish we could make our own character, as I don't like the look of the guy we have to play as. I wish they'd have a character creator for all of their big RPG's. We can usually name them after ourselves, so it makes sense to me.



I really want to play FF7 rebirth and Astrobot. FF7 was always on my radar, but I'm glad to see another platformer making such waves with Astrobot. The graphics, effects, music and gameplay look so good, as if Nintendo made a console that wasn't built on hardware a decade old lol. I'm sure it will come to PC too, I hear all the PS5 controller functions work on Steam as well? Regardless, I hope this inspires more platformers, they are always a great time when done right.



I wasn't a big fan of Wukong. I refunded it as the movement made me nauseous. Something about the camera just felt off and made me queasy. I wasn't too crazy about having to always use some type of staff too, but I didn't really play it long enough to fully judge, or see if we there was more weapon variety.



Has a DLC ever been nominated for game of the year? Shadow of the Erdtree was incredible. I can't say it deserves it over the others, but I loved pretty much every minute of it.