Awards The 2024 Heavies' Awards: Fight of the Year - WINNER: Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje

The 2024 Heavies' Fight of the Year is?... YOU HAVE (2) VOTES

  • Mateusz Rebecki vs. Mykybek Orolbai - UFC 308

    Votes: 17 27.0%

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier - UFC 302

    Votes: 9 14.3%

  • Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway - UFC 308

    Votes: 6 9.5%

  • Esteban Ribovics vs. Daniel Zellhuber - UFC 306

    Votes: 9 14.3%

  • Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje - UFC 300

    Votes: 33 52.4%

  • Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull - PFL 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov - Bellator Champions Series 2

    Votes: 2 3.2%

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler - UFC 309

    Votes: 4 6.3%

  • Jean Silva vs. Drew Dober - UFC on ESPN 59

    Votes: 2 3.2%

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis - UFC 299

    Votes: 5 7.9%
  • Total voters
    63
  • Poll closed .
POzEE21.png

CmtgyNS.png


Greetings and welcome once again to the 2024 Heavies Awards!

We'd like to thank everyone who has tuned in and participated in these threads so far. We appreciate you taking time to read, react, vote, and comment. Now, I'll be presenting the nominees for the Heavies' Fight of the Year in 2024.

There are lots of deciding factors to determine a "Fight of the Year" contender. These include: excitement, back and forth action, skill level, overall damage, and divisional significance. When two skilled warriors collided, elevated each other's game, they fought their hearts out, and made fans enjoy a level of mixed martial arts mastery that they would not see in a one-sided fight. These are the fights that left us in awe and made us proud to be an MMA fan.

And with that said, it's time! Here are the nominees for 2024 Heavies' Fight of the Year.


The Nominees

*********************************************************
Mateusz Rebecki def. Mykybek Orolbai
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway - Oct. 26, 2024

SRoDoDU.jpeg


*********************************************************

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier
UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier - Jun. 1, 2024

AWIimBm.jpeg


*********************************************************

Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway - Oct. 26, 2024

od87Gs0.jpeg


*********************************************************

Esteban Ribovics vs. Daniel Zellhuber
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili - Sep. 14, 2024

7YkpWqd.jpeg


*********************************************************

Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje
UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill - Apr. 13, 2024

5JOZ1JB.jpeg


*********************************************************

Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull
PFL 2 (2024) - Apr. 12, 2024

pRIPY15.jpeg


*********************************************************

Patchy Mix vs. Magomed Magomedov
Bellator Champions Series 2: Mix vs. Magomedov 2 - May 17, 2024

i4ND6li.jpeg


*********************************************************

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic - Nov. 16, 2024

vEagkw7.jpeg


*********************************************************

Jean Silva vs. Drew Dober
UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs. Cortez - July 13, 2024

rF3GcKQ.jpeg


*********************************************************

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 - Mar. 9 2024

dBStju0.jpeg


*********************************************************

You have (2) votes and the poll will be open for 5 days!
ImWZaMF.gif


Please vote and let us know why!
Honorable mentions are welcome. Post 'em here!

*********************************************************

Big ups to our Sherdog.com Staff Members. Check out their pick for Sherdog's 2024 Fight of the Year right here!
 
So many good fights took place in 2024, I'll be surprised if this year comes close..
 
BangBang said:
True, but it was a fairly one-sided fight. It wasn't Pantoja v Moreno, or a Glover v Jiri. For me, the fight of year has to be ate least competitive.
True, I need to go and rewatch some fights. That moment in that fight just came to me straight away, but it was a pretty one-sided fight.

I'm a filthy casual these days 😁
 
Last edited:
For me Holloway vs Gaethje wasn’t best KO or best fight of the year
But looking like it will be voted that way from the Dog

Could of been a few other fights on this list I feel

From the list I went with:

Mateusz Rebecki def. Mykybek Orolbai
Esteban Ribovics vs. Daniel Zellhuber
 
Mind boggling that such a mostly 1 sided fight such as Gaethje/Holloway would get the majority of the votes just because of its admittedly phenomenal finish, to me it shows that people just tend to think of specific moments in a fight rather than the fight as a whole...
My picks from the list would be Islam/Poirier (In terms of importance) and Rebecki/Orolbai (In terms of brutality and excitement) as others have mentioned its still missing a couple good entries though like Jiri/Rakic and Perreira/Rountree.
 
Gio said:
Remember, you have (2) votes in this thread
In that case, my first choice would be Rebecki vs Orolbai. I still can’t believe what I saw on my screen, god damn, that fight was a war!

My second choice is Max vs Gaethje.

Ribovics vs Zellhuber is also up there, but if it were up to me, that one would win Round of the Year (are we also doing an award for that?)
 
BoxerMaurits said:
In that case, my first choice would be Rebecki vs Orolbai. I still can’t believe what I saw on my screen, god damn, that fight was a war!

My second choice is Max vs Gaethje.

Ribovics vs Zellhuber is also up there, but if it were up to me, that one would win Round of the Year (are we also doing an award for that?)
Solid picks bud.👍

We're not doing a round of the year thread, but we got the fighter of the year award here!
ImWZaMF.gif
 
Max/Justin is ko of the year not fight of the year.

That goes to orolbai/rebecki
 
