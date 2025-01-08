





Greetings and welcome once again to the 2024 Heavies Awards !



We'd like to thank everyone who has tuned in and participated in these threads so far. We appreciate you taking time to read, react, vote, and comment. Now, I'll be presenting the nominees for the Heavies' Fight of the Year in 2024 .



There are lots of deciding factors to determine a "Fight of the Year" contender. These include: excitement, back and forth action, skill level, overall damage, and divisional significance. When two skilled warriors collided, elevated each other's game, they fought their hearts out, and made fans enjoy a level of mixed martial arts mastery that they would not see in a one-sided fight. These are the fights that left us in awe and made us proud to be an MMA fan.



And with that said, it's time! Here are the nominees for 2024 Heavies' Fight of the Year .