Official*** Sherdog Mayberry Awards 2024: The Results are In... 🏆

The 2024 Mayberry Awards
Here are your winners!...
Poster of the year - @lsa
SHER-DOG award for best pet - Roxie & @Pliny Pete
Best AV - @Slobodan & @fungi
Funniest poster - @Zer
(Wormwood Award) Most helpful poster - @Zer
Newcomer of the year - @toasty
Breakout poster of the year - @Takes Two To Tango & @toasty
Most believable stories IRL - @Red Beard
Best mods - @Slobodan & @Kowboy On Sherdog
Best gimmick - @PaddyO'malley
Best Couple - @lsa & @Slobodan
Sexiest Poster - @Sonny Qc
Worst Poster - @notsojollyrogerRIP (guy who faked his death)
Worst Gimmick - @Versez
Worst Thread Starter - @Nizam al-Mulk
Best Ban - @StonedLemur
Worst Ban - @StonedLemur
Most Likely to get Banned - @Nizam al-Mulk
*** Special thanks to the community for making Sherdog Sherdog
Nomination thread: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/official-sherdog-mayberry-awards-2024-.4346674/
