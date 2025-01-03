Awards The 2024 Heavies' Awards: Submission of the Year - WINNER: Khamzat Chimaev (Face Crank)

The 2024 Heavies' Submission of the Year is?...

POzEE21.png

K30HeiU.png


Hi there and welcome once again to the 2024 Heavies Awards. Gio here, and today I'll be presenting the nominees for Submission of the Year.

Every year, the excitingly unpredictable sport of mixed martial arts gives us some of the most slick, rare, high-level, gruesome, and thrilling submission finishes. 2024 offered us a worthy batch of contenders for the title of the Heavies' Sub of the Year. There was a Scottish Twister, a gritty 5th round submission in a high-stake championship battle, a (literal) jaw-breaking face crank, and more.

So, whether you're one of our resident grappling enthusiasts, members of the #PBP crew, or a JBG hardcore who's just all about the violence, it's time to let your voice be heard!

Let's take a look back and recall. Here are the nominees for 2024 Heavies' Submission of the Year. 🏆


The Nominees

*********************************************************

A.J. McKee def. Clay Collard - Modified Armbar
PFL vs. Bellator (Feb. 24, 2024)

NUqaldm.gif


*********************************************************

Brian Ortega def. Yair Rodriguez - Modified Arm Triangle
UFC FN: Moreno vs. Royval 2 (Feb. 24, 2024)

UBDiHRn.gif


*********************************************************

Islam Makhachev def. Dustin Poirier - D'Arce Choke in the 5th
UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier (Jun. 1, 2024)

output-onlinegiftools.gif


*********************************************************

Paddy Pimblett def. King Green - Triangle Choke
UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad (Jul. 27, 2024)

EWzjKxH.gif


*********************************************************

Cody Durden def. Matt Schnell - Ninja Choke
UFC FN: Brady vs. Burns (Sep. 7, 2024)

YkUpR8k.gif


*********************************************************

Stevie Ray def. Lewis Long - Scottish Twister
PFL Europe 3 (Sep. 28, 2024)

output-onlinegiftools-2.gif


*********************************************************

Khamzat Chimaev def. Robert Whittaker - Submission (Face Crank)
UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway (Oct. 26, 2024)

output-onlinegiftools-1.gif


*********************************************************

You have one (1) vote and the poll will be open for 5 days!
ImWZaMF.gif


Please tell us which one you voted for and why!
Post some honorable mentions too if you have in them mind.

*********************************************************

You can check out Sherdog.com's staff picks for the 2024 Submission of The Year Award here.
 
Islam and Khamzat were impressive, but Paddy's definitely shocked me, did not expect him to make it look so easy, especially after his last couple of performances
 
Khamzat will get the vote just by fanbase.

His facecrank was nothing special. Whitaker lacked a few teeth and had a tooth injury prior.
If he came in with fixed teeth, that facecrank probably ends like 90% of them, with nothing happening or a rear naked choke 1-2 minutes later.


i
 
Harlekin said:
Khamzat will get the vote just by fanbase.

His facecrank was nothing special. Whitaker lacked a few teeth and had a tooth injury prior.
If he came in with fixed teeth, that facecrank probably ends like 90% of them, with nothing happening or a rear naked choke 1-2 minutes later.
YEA NAH submitting Whittaker in a dominant first round is fuckin awesome and its gonna win because it should win. Also this choke will be legendary in MMA history as it also should be.

<5><{JustBleed}><mcgoat><goldie>


Someone make a crying section for the contrarians

<{1-11}>
 
notmyrealname said:
Gotta go with Khamzat, but that sequence to get to the d'arce for Islam was a thing of beauty.
AGREED.

The Chimaev sub was so brutal, but the lead-up and finish of Islam's sub of Poirier was breathtaking... And even more so, because of how late in the fight it was. It's hard to sub someone in the FIRST, let alone that deep into a fight.
 
BJJ4Tone said:
AGREED.

The Chimaev sub was so brutal, but the lead-up and finish of Islam's sub of Poirier was breathtaking... And even more so, because of how late in the fight it was. It's hard to sub someone in the FIRST, let alone that deep into a fight.
It's a really great experience for a fighter, esp a guy who is usually dominant like Islam, to have moments like that, where your tired, in the 5th and the guy is not making it easy. He held on to the leg and had to think of something else to get this guy to the floor somehow. It was beautiful. Porier was only down for a second but thats all he needed
 
Ortega subbing Rodriquez and and Chimaev subbing Whittaker were the most important to the standings, but Pimblett putting Green out was the coolest looking one!
 
